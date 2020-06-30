Riverdale, NJ , June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “With newly spiking numbers of COVID-19 cases across the country, the need for negatively pressurized isolation areas is on the rise. The value of portable air purifiers is almost impossible to overstate in the circumstances we find ourselves in today. In response to growing demand, Camfil announces the new CamCleaner CC500.” Keith Woolard, Product Manager - Containment and CamCleaners.



Riverdale, NJ — The launch of a new portable air purifier by Camfil continues its promise “Clean Air A Human Right.”

Camfil delivers the products needed for critical applications, such as COVID-19 treatment. The CamCleaner CC500 functions as both a portable air purifier or ducted negative air system for creating isolation areas. Some of the salient features include:

For Features of the CamCleaner CC500:

99.99% true HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter

Camfil 30/30® Dual 9 prefilter, to extend the life of the HEPA filter

Easy access filter replacement

Full list of features and benefits here

What can the CamCleaner CC500 be used for?

With HEPA filters thoroughly tested to a minimum of 99.99% efficient, and a 5-star MERV 9A prefilter, the CamCleaner CC500 can be used as a portable air purifier or as a ducted negative air system to protect patients, staff and visitors from airborne viruses, pathogens, and harmful particles. It can be put to use in:





Patient/resident rooms

Procedure rooms

Isolation rooms

Doctor and Dentist offices

Hospital visitation areas

Retail space

Offices

Classrooms

Gathering areas





The Portable Air Purifier CC500 Solves Problems for Healthcare Facilities

Because COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets, hospitals face a unique issue when treating infected patients. The air in COVID treatment areas should be kept separate from the air in other hospital areas so that infected air droplets don’t escape into uninfected areas. Download CamCleaner CC500 product fact sheet for healthcare facilities

COVID-19 Spiking Numbers

With newly spiking numbers of COVID-19 cases across the country, the need for isolation areas is on the rise. Because it is lightweight and portable, the CamCleaner CC500 allows healthcare facilities to quickly establish new isolation rooms if needed. When installed as a room air purifier, the CC500 keeps the air clean because of its HEPA filter and MERV-9A prefilter. Because one unit can accomplish both functions, it significantly reduces costs for the end-user.

About Camfil

Camfil is driven by the mission that clean air is a human right. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Camfil has been at the forefront of air filtration research and engineering to protect uninfected individuals by keeping the air clean. To find the air purifier solution for COVID-19 and various Camfil CamCleaner CC500 Air Purifier Isolation Unit solution that best addresses your needs and goals contact Camfil / https://cleanair.camfil.us/locations/

