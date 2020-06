Third quarter 2020

In Q3, benchmark Treasury bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 40-60 b.kr. market value. 1

market value. The bonds that could conceivably be offered are all benchmark Treasury issues, plus RIKS 33 0321, 2 and market conditions will determine how much, if any, will be sold in each series.

and market conditions will determine how much, if any, will be sold in each series. Issuance of a new nominal bond maturing in 2023, originally to be issued next year, will be expedited, and market making is planned.







1The sale price or market value refers to the clean price plus accrued indexation; i.e., with indexation but without accrued interest.

2 Note that this series is not part of the benchmark system and will not be subject to market making.





Attachment