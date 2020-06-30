Winnipeg, Canada, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For people who don’t have time for silly distractions, HighKey brings an efficient pair of wireless earbuds, one of the best by far, that anybody can carry along wherever they go.

HighKey wireless earbuds have been around for a while and customers from around the world strongly recommend them for any type of physical activity that they do. Especially for those who always get people around at a gym, in a bus or while walking, these earbuds do just the job as they completely cancel any sound that makes it possible to hear whatever one would be playing on their phone at the time.

These come with a charging case for on the go charging in between daily activities. The case itself only takes two hours to charge by a USB cable that it comes with that allows it to charge it from any place that has plug-in outlets. Users can opt to charge it while sleeping so that during the day they could use it to give the earbuds an additional 15+ hours of life if needed.

They connect easily through Bluetooth and have auto-parking technology. What this means is that after you connect them the first time, they will start automatically connecting within seconds once you have removed them from their case. Users don’t have to worry much about keeping the phone right by them when they work out since it works as long as they’re within 45 feet of the device that it is connected to, which is hard to come by and even from that distance, the quality and sound is genuinely out of this world and one wouldn’t even be able to tell that they are so far away.

Technology enthusiasts who always like to have the best earbuds available on the market can simply go to www.highkeyco.com and purchase a new pair of sleek and affordable earbuds for only $99.99 USD.

People who live in Canada or the United States, will receive the pair within 2-6 business days. Another great deal is that they operate their warehouses in 4 different locations around the world allowing for customers to not have to pay any duty fees, saving them money. These earbuds are also waterproof and noise-canceling. They can go in up to 9 feet of water and will survive any rainy day. The battery life is perfect for those who have long days and just want to jam out to their favorite tunes while running errands or doing chores around the house. They stay connected to your phone from up to 45 feet away and have auto-pairing. The case is charged by a USB that comes with your purchase and takes only 2 hours to fully charge. After this you can get 15+ hours of charging for your earbuds to ensure that they are always ready to go.

At www.highkeyco.com/giveaway they offer the weekly chance for multiple people to win a pair of their HighKey Wireless Earbuds. Each winner gets one pair of their newest version of Wireless Earbuds along with one of their HighKey backpacks, perfect for the gym, school, chores, etc. This contest also gives you various ways to enter depending on what you want to do, for example you get entries for subscribing to their youtube channel, following their podcast, visiting their website and for referring a friend. You can do as many as you’d like to gain more entries into the giveaway.

The company also runs regular giveaways through their Instagram. This gives you the chance to win even more prizes. These giveaways are done bi-weekly and entering only takes 30 seconds. Once you follow them during the giveaway time frame you are automatically entered into the giveaway for a chance to win. These giveaways have different prizes between $10k, $15K or $20K cash and they pretty much always include pairs of HighKey Wireless Earbuds. These contests are promoted by celebrities and winners are always posted publicly on their Instagram page and their website. Make sure to turn on post notifications for @highkeyco on Instagram or subscribe to their email as that's where winners are announced every Sunday.

Don’t forget to check out the other products they have to offer at www.highkeyco.com



