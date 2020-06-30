Brussels, 30 June 2020 – Banimmo NV and Argema Sàrl (Group Marc Liégeois) have signed a sales agreement with Belfius Insurance today for the sale of 100% of the shares of MC² Development SA, the company currently constructing ING’s new centre of activities in Louvain-la-Neuve. Already in February 2020 a long-term rental contract with ING entered into force. The transfer of the shares will take place after the occupation of the building by ING and the first payment of rent, foreseen in December 2021.

The building, designed by Jaspers & Eyers Architects, assisted by the engineers TPF Engineering and the landscaper SKOPE, comprises approximately 10,000 m² of offices spread across 4 floors around a central atrium, and 350 underground parking spaces. The rental contract was concluded with Cushman & Wakefield as intervening party, and the construction of the building is entrusted to the two general contractors Bâtiments et Ponts Construction SA and Entreprises Jacques Delens SA, under the project management of Immo-Pro.

This building aspires a BREEAM EXCELLENT score (low energy consumption, natural light, domotics, recovery of rainwater, solar panels, …), and is a unique example of an attractive mobility-driven and innovative working environment thanks to its luminous atrium and a garden labelled ‘RESEAU NATURE’, emphasizing sustainable mobility thanks to the infrastructure for electrical bikes and cars.

With this transaction Banimmo secured a first project after a long period of divestments. Two other office projects, namely NETWORKS Gent at The Loop in Ghent and NETWORKS NØR in the North district of Brussels are further developed at risk.

Belsquare intervened for the sale.

On Banimmo

Banimmo is an important player in the transformation of tertiary real estate assets and the development of build-to-suit building that respond to the needs and strict criteria of investors-users and tenants.

The current real estate portfolio comprises approximately 38,459 m² of developed surfaces and a reserve of ca. 281,000 m² of development potential.

On Belfius Insurance

Belfius Insurance is the insurance division of Belfius Bank and Insurance distributing its products (Life, Non-Life and credits) on the Belgian insurance market.

Belfius Bank and Insurance is a bank-insurance company with a strong local base. It exercises its commercial activities in Belgium in three key areas: retail & commercial banking, financial services to the public sector and corporates, and insurances. Belfius Bank & Insurance disposes of 150 years of experience in the public sector and 50 years of experience in the private customer segment. The company is entirely held by the Belgian government via the Federal Participation and Investment company (‘Federale Participatie- en Investeringsmaatschappij – FPIM’).

