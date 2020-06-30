New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protective Cultures Market By Product Form, By Target Microorganism, By Composition, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916766/?utm_source=GNW



Global protective cultures market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The global protective cultures market is driven by the surging requirement for food products having extended shelf life.



Moreover, growing awareness among the users regarding the benefits of protective cultures is anticipated to positively impact the growth of market during the forecast period. Also, increase in research and developmental activities is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global protective cultures market is segmented based on type of product form, target microorganism, composition, application, company and region.Based on product form, the market can be categorized into freeze-dried and frozen pallet.



Out of which, the freeze-dried segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share during the forecast period and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period as well.This can be ascribed to the use of freeze-dried cultures for removing excess of water so that food products can be preserved.



Moreover, the cultures are frozen and then dried at the low temperature with the help of a vacuum, which makes them desirable for use on account of their storage capabilities and improved handling features.Eventually, this leads to high adoption rate of freeze-dried cultures when compared to frozen pallet.



This is estimated to contribute to the growing size of the segment over the coming years.

Major players operating in the global protective cultures market include Chr. Hanse, Dowdupont, DSM, Sacco S.R.L, CSK Food Enrichment B.V., THT S.A, Meat Cracks Technologie GmbH, Dalton Biotechnologies S.R.L, Bioprox, Biochem S.R.L and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global protective cultures market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global protective cultures market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global protective cultures market based on type of product form, target microorganism, composition, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global protective cultures market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global protective cultures market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global protective cultures market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global protective cultures market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global protective cultures market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global protective cultures market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global protective cultures market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Protective cultures companies, research institutes and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to protective cultures

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as enzymes companies used in protective cultures companies, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global protective cultures market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Protective Cultures Market, By Product Form:

o Freeze-dried

o Frozen Pallet

• Global Protective Cultures Market, By Target Microorganism:

o Yeasts & Molds

o Bacteria

• Global Protective Cultures Market, By Composition:

o Single-Strain

o Multi-Strain

o Multi-Strain Mixed

• Global Protective Cultures Market, By Application:

o Dairy & Dairy Products

o Meat & Poultry Products

o Seafood

o Others

• Global Protective Cultures Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



