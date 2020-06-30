Press release

Completion of Sabadell AM acquisition by Amundi

Successful launch of the long-term partnership with Banco Sabadell in Spain

Paris, 30 June 2020 - Following the announcement made on 21 January 2020, Amundi has received all necessary regulatory approvals, and has today finalised the acquisition of 100% of Sabadell Asset Management1.

The 10-year strategic partnership for the distribution of Amundi products across Banco Sabadell’s networks in Spain is starting successfully, while the respective teams have already agreed the commercial strategy and priorities.

The integration and cooperation workflows launched between Banco Sabadell and Amundi since January confirm the partnership’s strong potential, as illustrated by the fact that the first products managed by Amundi are already being promoted within the Banco Sabadell retail network.

Sabadell AM has demonstrated its resilience during the pandemic, with assets under management of €21bn as at the end of May 2020, almost stable compared to end 2019.

This transaction and the partnership with Banco Sabadell will allow Amundi to significantly reinforce its position in Spain2, a major market in Europe for retail savings, and to consolidate its European leadership while deploying its unique business model aimed at serving retail networks.

Yves Perrier, CEO of Amundi, commented: “We are pleased to announce the finalisation of the acquisition of Sabadell Asset Management, and the successful start of the strategic partnership with Banco Sabadell. We are convinced that this new growth driver offers a solid potential for development. This partnership is in line with Amundi’s strategy in Europe to deliver its capabilities and resources to serve customers through retail networks.”





About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players3, offers its 100 million clients - retail investors, institutional investors and companies - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. With its six international investment hubs4, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 4,500 employees in nearly 40 countries. Created in 2010 and listed on the stock exchange in 2015, Amundi currently manages more than €1.5 trillion of assets5.

Amundi. Confidence must be earned.

Visit www.amundi.com for more information or to find an Amundi office near you.

1 Excluding Urquijo Gestion which is not included in the scope of the transaction





2 As a reminder, Sabadell Asset Management and Amundi Iberia will remain two separate legal entities.





3Source: IPE “Top 500 asset managers” published in June 2020, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2019





4Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo





5Amundi data as at 31/03/2020





