Clichy, Tuesday 30 June 2020
Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors’ Meeting of 30 June 2020
The Annual General Meeting of L’Oréal shareholders was help in Paris, on Tuesday 30 June 2020, under the chairmanship of Mr Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Given the exceptional context related to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was held behind closed doors.
The Annual General Meeting adopted all the proposed resolutions, and in particular:
The Board of Directors, which met after the Annual General Meeting, has appointed Ms Françoise Bettencourt Meyers as Vice-President of the Board of Directors, Mr Paul Bulcke is also Vice-President. She succeeds Mr Jean-Pierre Meyers who has not wished to renew his tenure.
The results of the votes and the webcast of the Annual General Meeting are available on the www.loreal-finance.com website.
“This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our Internet site www.loreal-finance.com.
This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or projected in these statements.”
