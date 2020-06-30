AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The health care industry has evolved in leaps and bounds in recent times, making it possible to address a wider variety of conditions with increased accuracy, efficiency, and security, and an Austin-based company is leading the way.



Intiva Health, based in Austin, Texas, is part of the new wave of health care technology innovation and was featured alongside Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Medical Guardian, Savioke, and Bloomlife as one of five companies nationwide helping to advance the field of health care, providing resources and technological solutions that work for health care professionals and patients alike.

The video gives a brief overview of Intiva Health and their Ready Doc™ platform: 5 Innovative Companies Working On Healthcare Technology

Ready Doc™, developed by Intiva Health, uses Hashgrah-based distributed ledger technology to create a secure, online platform for medical credentialing, continuing medical education and HIPAA-compliant communication. Ready Doc™ provides a centralized repository for documentation of health care provider credentials, licenses, and other forms of documentation.

About Intiva Health

Intiva Health is reinventing health care credentialing with Ready Doc™, the first and only free credentialing software that uses distributed ledger technology to create the most secure solution available on the market. Thousands of health care organizations and providers use the software to expedite the credentialing process from months to minutes, saving the industry significant time and money while reducing risk. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Visit IntivaHealth.com, Facebook or Twitter for more information.

Joshua Kleinstreuer Intiva Health Joshua@intivahealth.com