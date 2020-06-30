New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oleoresins Market By Source, By Application, By Extraction Process, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916765/?utm_source=GNW



Global oleoresins market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.The global oleoresins market is driven by the increasing popularity for the integration of natural flavors in processed food.



Moreover, growing awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits of consuming of healthy food and supplements is anticipated to positively impact the growth of market during the forecast years. Also, surging product demand from various end user industries such as food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical sector, among others, is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global oleoresins market is segmented based on source, application, extraction process, company and region.Based on source, the market can be categorized into paprika, capsicum, seed spices, turmeric, herbs, ginger, cinnamon & cassia and others.



Out of these, the paprika segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share during 2019 and is expected to maintain its position the market during the forecast period as well.This can be ascribed to the increasing demand for paprika as an important seasoning and flavoring ingredient that is being widely used in American cuisines.



Moreover, it is widely acceptable in food products on account of its capability to give pungent taste as well as spicy aromatic properties to the food items.This is expected to contribute to the growing size of the segment over the coming years.



Additionally, turmeric segment is forecast to grow at a high pace during the next five years on account of its use to treat several skin diseases in healthcare industry, which is anticipated to positively influence the growth of segment over the coming years.

Major players operating in the global oleoresins market include Akay Group Ltd., Synthite Industries Private Ltd., AVT Naturals, Givaudan, Pt. Indesso Aroma, Vidya Herbs Private Limited, Ungerer & Company, Kancor Ingredients Limited, Plant Lipids, Kalsec Inc., Gazignaire, Universal Oleoresins and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements, and new developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global oleoresins market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global oleoresins market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global oleoresins market based on source, application, extraction process, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global oleoresins market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global oleoresins market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global oleoresins market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global oleoresins market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global oleoresins market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global oleoresins market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global oleoresins market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Oleoresins companies, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to oleoresins

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global oleoresins market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Oleoresins Market, By Source:

o Paprika

o Capsicum

o Seed spices

o Turmeric

o Herbs

o Ginger

o Cinnamon & Cassia

o Others

• Global Oleoresins Market, By Application:

o Food & Beverages

o Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical

o Personal Care Products

o Feed

• Global Oleoresins Market, By Extraction Process:

o Solvent Extraction

o Supercritical Fluid Extraction Process

• Global Oleoresins Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global oleoresins market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916765/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001