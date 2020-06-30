New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fortified Wine Market, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Style, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916764/?utm_source=GNW



The global market for fortified wine is expected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years.The market is driven by the growing demand for alcohol among the population and developing taste of population for various flavors of wine.



Additionally, few health benefits come along fortified wine, for instance, the distilled spirits like brandy are used to clear sore throats.Additionally, legalization of marijuana in the US has led the manufacturers to produce marijuana infused wines, which is also contributing to the market growth.



However, the taxes imposed by government on the consumption of alcohol can restrain the market growth across the globe.

The global fortified wine market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, style, company and region.Based on style, the fortified wine market can be segmented into dry, sweet, medium dry and medium sweet wines.



Dry wines are expected to hold the largest market share as they can be consumed easily by the diabetic people too due to the absence of sugar in them.

Based on region, Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This is because fortified wines were started in Europe due to which it has pre-existing wine manufacturing companies, which cater to the pulsating preferences of the population.



Major players in the global fortified wine market include Liberty Wines Limited, Backsberg, Sogevinus Fine Wines SL (Kopke), Taylor’s Port, Albina & Hanna, Contratto, BACARDÍ, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Gruppo Campari, The Wine Group, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., Atsby Vermouth, Anchor Brewing Company, Gancia and Vinbros and Company, etc. The inter-company competition keeps on increasing parallelly with the market, which in turn leads to innovations in technology, which eventually leads to better catering of fortified wines to the population.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global fortified wine market.

• To classify and forecast global fortified wine market based on type, distribution channel, style, company and region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global fortified wine market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global fortified wine market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global fortified wine market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global fortified wine market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global fortified wine market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Wine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Liquor stores, supermarket/ hypermarkets

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to fortified wine

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global fortified wine market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Port, Sherry

o Marsala

o Madeira

o Commandaria

o Vermouth

o Others

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o On-Trade

o Off-Trade

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Liquor Stores

• Market, By Style:

o Dry

o Sweet

o Medium Dry

o Medium Sweet

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle east & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global fortified wine market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





