New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market By Technique, By Indication, By Gender, By End Use, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916750/?utm_source=GNW



The global market for therapeutic plasma exchange is anticipated to grow at brisk rate during the forecast period.Therapeutic plasma exchange or plasmapheresis is a procedure to filter blood and remove harmful antibodies present in plasma by separating it from blood with the assistance of techniques called centrifugation or membrane separation.



Therapeutic plasma exchange or Plasmapheresis, the process of replacing blood in the body, has witnessed significant rise in demand on account of increasing chronic diseases, for instance, Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS); thereby, positively influencing the therapeutic plasma exchange market across the globe. However, plasmapheresis is costly enough, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market.



Global therapeutic plasma exchange market is segmented on the basis of technique, indication, gender, end use and region. Indication segment is further divided into neurological disorders, renal disorders, hematology disorders, metabolic disorders, out of which, neurological disorders is expected to be the most dominant segment as the number of cases of chronic and fatal neurological disorders are increasing day by day.

North America held the largest market share in the year of 2019 due to the pre-existing pharma & biotech companies and the surge in research and development activities in the region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region as the leading companies of therapeutic plasma exchange in the region have now started investing in the plasmapheresis procedures.



Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care, Terumo BCT, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, HemaCare Corporation, Medica S.p.A., Cerus Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Miltenyi Biotec, Therakos Incorporation, Fenwal Incorporation, Kaneka Corporation, etc., are some of the prominent therapeutic plasma exchange companies of the world. To maintain their position in the global therapeutic plasma exchange market, the leading players are adopting several organic and inorganic strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global therapeutic plasma exchange market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global therapeutic plasma exchange market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global therapeutic plasma exchange market based on technique, indication, gender, end use, company and region.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global therapeutic plasma exchange market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global therapeutic plasma exchange market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global therapeutic plasma exchange market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global therapeutic plasma exchange market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global therapeutic plasma exchange market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global therapeutic plasma exchange market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of hospitals and clinics using therapeutic plasma exchange techniques across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals and clinics using therapeutic plasma exchange techniques which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the hospitals and clinics using therapeutic plasma exchange techniques, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global therapeutic plasma exchange market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Hospitals, clinics, research organizations and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to therapeutic plasma exchange

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as hospitals and clinics using therapeutic plasma exchange techniques, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global therapeutic plasma exchange market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Technique:

o Centrifugation

o Membrane Separation

• Market, By Indication:

o Neurological Disorders

o Renal Disorders

o Hematology Disorders

o Metabolic Disorders

• Market, By Gender:

o Male

o Female

• Market, By End Use:

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Australia

- Japan

- South Korea

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global therapeutic plasma exchange market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916750/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001