New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Market By Type, By Frequency, By Product, By End-User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916749/?utm_source=GNW



Global self-monitoring blood glucose market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period owing to various growth factors such as increasing number of diabetic patients around the world, sedentary lifestyles, surge in need for faster and safer diagnosis & treatment of diabetes.Furthermore, technological innovations, early detection of hypo/hyperglycemic diabetes, increasing awareness about diabetes care and rise in obese population is driving the growth of global self-monitoring blood glucose market.



Additionally, aging population is also acting as a major driver for the growth of the self-monitoring blood glucose devices market as it is more prone to diabetes and illness due to their low immunity levels.Moreover, self-monitoring blood glucose devices are used to monitor a patient’s blood glucose level.



They find wide application as they are easy-to-use and enable people to monitor their blood glucose levels irrespective of their location.However, the self-monitoring blood glucose market also faces some restraints.



The capital required for R&D activities involved in the development of self-monitoring devices is high, which acts as a barrier for companies willing to enter the market.



The global self-monitoring blood glucose market is segmented based type, frequency, product, end-user and region.Based on product, the market is segmented into glucometer, software, test strips and lancet.



Test strips dominated the self-monitoring blood glucose market and are expected to hold their dominance in the coming years as they are cost-effective and are also used for testing ketone levels in the blood.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and personal care.Among these two, the personal care segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global blood glucose monitoring system market until 2025.



The reason behind this is increasing awareness among people about regular monitoring of glucose levels.



Major players operating in the global self-monitoring blood glucose market include PHC Holdings Corporation, Roche, LifeScan, Arkray,Ascensia Diabetes Care, Agamatrix, Bionime Corporation, Sanofi, Dexcom, Medtronic, Nipro Diagnostics, B.Braun, Becton Dickinson, Trividia Health, Rossmax, Allmedicus, Nova Biomedical, Sinocare, Morepen Laboratories, I-Sens and others.



There is a moderate threat to new players entering the self-monitoring blood glucose market, as every new player needs to abide by the stringent and mandatory regulatory standards set by the governments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global self-monitoring blood glucose market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global self-monitoring blood glucose market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global self-monitoring blood glucose market based on type, frequency, product, end-user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global self-monitoring blood glucose market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global self-monitoring blood glucose market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global self-monitoring blood glucose market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global self-monitoring blood glucose market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global self-monitoring blood glucose market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global self-monitoring blood glucose market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of self-monitoring blood glucose device manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the self-monitoring blood glucose devices manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the materials used in manufacturing of self-monitoring blood glucose devices, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global self-monitoring blood glucose market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Self-monitoring blood glucose device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Hospital centers including ASCs, clinics

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to self-monitoring blood glucose devices

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as blood bag manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global self-monitoring blood glucose market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Type 1

o Type 2

o Hyperglycemia

o Hypoglycemia

• Market, By Frequency:

o One

o Four

o Others

• Market, By Product:

o Glucometer

o Software

o Test Strips

o Lancet

• Market, By End-User:

o Hospitals

o Personal Care

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

- Singapore

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global self-monitoring blood glucose market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916749/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001