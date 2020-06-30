TORONTO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST (TSX: DRA.UN) announced that, at its annual meeting held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (the “Trust”) referred to in its management information circular for the meeting were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:



Nominee Votes For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Amar Bhalla 20,762,020 68.23 9,668,604 31.77 David Kaufman 20,818,785 68.41 9,611,839 31.59 Karine MacIndoe 20,818,909 68.41 9,611,715 31.59 Michael Tsourounis 25,529,874 83.90 4,900,750 16.10

At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Trust and the Trust’s subsidiaries, and the trustees of the Trust were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Dream Alternatives provides investors with access to an exceptional portfolio of real estate development opportunities and alternative assets that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of the Trust are to provide investors with a portfolio of high-quality real estate development opportunities and alternatives assets, concentrated in core geographic markets; balance growth and stability of the portfolio, increasing cash flow, unitholders’ equity and NAV over time; and provide predictable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis. For more information, please visit: www.dreamalternatives.ca .

