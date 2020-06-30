New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Restriction Endonuclease Market By Type, By Application, By End Type, By Source, By Cleavage Specificity, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916748/?utm_source=GNW



Global restriction endonuclease market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for market growth is growing investment in research and development activities in end use industries such as biotechnology sector and pharmaceutical industry.



Additionally, rising incidences of chronic health disorders like diabetes, cancer among others is anticipated to bode well for the growth of restriction endonuclease market across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, increasing government support in terms of providing funds is projected to bolster the market growth through 2025.

The global restriction endonuclease market is segmented based on type, application, end type, source, cleavage, end-user, region and company.Based on type, the market can be segmented into Type I, Type II, Type III and Type IV.



Out of which, the Type II segment dominated the market in terms of largest market size until 2019 and is further anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast years as well.This growth can be accredited to its use in molecular biology applications that are carried on everyday such as gene cloning and DNA fragmentation and analysis.



Also, because these enzymes cleave DNA at fixed positions, therefore small, well-defined fragments of DNA are produced which assist in characterization of genes and genomes, thereby anticipated to boost the growth of Type II restriction endonucleases segment over the coming years. Moreover, increasing investments in development activities by biotechnology companies is further aiding the segmental growth.

Major players operating in the global restriction endonuclease market include New England Biolabs, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Takara Bio, Sigma-Aldrich, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Promega, Jena Biosciences, Genetix Biotech Asia Pvt. Ltd., Roche, Merck, Pfizer, Amgen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, PerkinElmer, Abcam, Abbexa, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Nippon Gene. The companies operating in restriction endonuclease market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as developing novel technologies in order to meet the requirements of users and to make the industry highly competitive.



