BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing, global residential real estate companies, today announced that 50 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for June 2020.



The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award honors agents who achieve exceptional production goals and positively impact company culture. ICON status is reserved for agents who meet or exceed high production goals and operate in alignment with eXp Realty’s core values.

eXp Realty ICON agents for June 2020 are as follows:

Anna Abbatemarco, Pennsylvania

Christopher and Bettina Bole, Arizona

Robbie Breaux, Louisiana

Jana Caudill, Indiana

Vickie Coleman, Virginia

Rebecca Crane, Arizona

Matthew Curcio, New Jersey

Craig DeBoor, Indiana

Derek Donatelli, Pennsylvania and Delaware

Danny Duvall, Ohio

Randy Dyck, British Columbia

Dan Fitzgerald, Texas

Kat Geralis, Delaware

Michael Hagen, Kansas and Missouri

Amy Haggstrom, Iowa and Nebraska

Jack Hamilton, North Carolina

Jen and Travis Helmig, Texas and California

Alexis Hughes, North Carolina and South Carolina

Nathan King, California

Patricia Kiteke, British Columbia

Craig Lepage and Shelley Johnson, North Carolina

Bob Maiocco, Colorado

Krista Mashore, California

Emily and Mark Metcalf, Mississippi

Adam Mincey, Georgia

Nate Molter, California

Carrie Nicholson, British Columbia

Jenny Palm, Louisiana

Mark Pattison, California

AJ Pettersen, Minnesota

Brant Phillips, Texas

Mike Quail, Massachusetts

Isaac Ramirez, California

Yasmin Rogers, Michigan

China Rose, Oregon

Cassidy Ryan, Indiana

Todd Schroth, Florida

Andrew Shelton, South Carolina

Steven and Laura Smith, Louisiana

Jacqueline Stevens and Edgar Aguero, Texas

Steven Swanger, North Carolina

Joyce Thomas, Arizona

Melanie Voss , Kansas

Al Wells, New Jersey

David and Deborah Wertan, South Carolina

Marsee Wilhems, Arizona

Stacey Wyatt, Georgia

Solomon Yasin, British Columbia

Dave Zajdzinski, Arizona

Kim Zdunich, Ontario

The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production, cultural and event attendance goals. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification and benefit details are available in the ICON Program Overview .

