TORONTO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) announced that, at its annual meeting held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of Dream Industrial REIT (the “REIT”) referred to in its management information circular for the meeting were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld
|% Votes
Withheld
|Dr. R. Sacha Bhatia
|106,301,898
|99.89
|116,894
|0.11
|Michael J. Cooper
|97,130,585
|91.27
|9,288,207
|8.73
|J. Michael Knowlton
|105,804,555
|99.42
|614,237
|0.58
|Ben Mulroney
|99,634,791
|93.63
|6,784,001
|6.37
|Brian Pauls
|106,353,979
|99.94
|64,813
|0.06
|Vicky Schiff
|105,061,265
|98.72
|1,357,127
|1.28
|Vincenza Sera
|106,336,049
|99.92
|82,743
|0.08
|Sheldon Wiseman
|106,304,230
|99.89
|114,562
|0.11
At the meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed auditor of the REIT and the REIT’s subsidiaries, and the trustees of the REIT were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 262 industrial properties comprising approximately 25.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. Its objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Dream Industrial REIT
Brian Pauls Lenis Quan Alexander Sannikov
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Chief Operating Officer
(416) 365-2365 (416) 365-2353 (416) 365-4106
bpauls@dream.ca lquan@dream.ca asannikov@dream.ca
Dream Industrial REIT
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
