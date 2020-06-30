New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Remote Patient Monitoring System Market By Product, By Application, By End User, By Components, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916747/?utm_source=GNW



Global remote patient monitoring system market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The global remote patient monitoring system market is driven by the increasing population suffering from chronic disorders.



Moreover, because of several benefits it offers such as early warning system, progress tracker among others, which is positively impacting the growth of market. Also, ongoing technological innovations in the field of healthcare is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global remote patient monitoring system market is segmented based on product, application, end user, components, company and region.Based on product, the market can be categorized into vital sign monitors and special monitors.



The special monitors segment dominated the market until 2019 and is further expected to maintain lead during the forecast period as well.This can be ascribed to its ability to monitor clinically important data pre and post-surgery, so that symptoms can be identified in order to prevent complications.



Additionally, it offers advanced features like wireless communication and iPad connectivity, which facilitates diagnosis at an early stage as well as higher applicability of the products.This is the factor contributing to its high growth.



The vital sign monitor is expected to witness high CAGR during the next 5 years as it is the most commonly used type of monitor. In addition to this, surge in the number of patients suffering from heart diseases has led to the increased usage of these monitors across the globe, which is further anticipated to boost the growth of segment over the coming years.

Major players operating in the global remote patient monitoring system market include Honeywell, American Telecare, Philips Healthcare, Bosch, Biotronik,Intel, Welch Allyn, Health anywhere Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Covidien Plc, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Omron Healthcare, Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., LifeWatch AG, St. Jude Medical, GE Healthcare and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new developments.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of hospitals of remote patient monitoring system across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the hospitals, companies and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global remote patient monitoring system market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Market, By Product:

o Vital Sign Monitors

o Special Monitors

• Market, By Application:

o Cardiovascular Diseases

o Diabetes

o Hypertension

o Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring

o Sleep Disorders

o Cancer

o Others

• Market, By End Use:

o Hospitals

o Ambulatory Patients

o Homecare

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



