TORONTO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX:D.UN) announced that, at its annual meeting held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of Dream Office REIT (the “REIT”) referred to in its management information circular for the meeting were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:



Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Detlef Bierbaum 42,531,835 96.33 1,618,309 3.67 Donald Charter 40,471,947 91.67 3,678,197 8.33 Michael J. Cooper 42,216,464 95.62 1,933,680 4.38 P. Jane Gavan 37,624,527 85.22 6,525,617 14.78 Robert Goodall 39,357,888 89.15 4,792,256 10.85 Dr. Kellie Leitch 42,755,517 96.84 1,394,627 3.16 Karine MacIndoe 43,735,173 99.06 414,971 0.94

At the meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed auditor of the REIT and the REIT’s subsidiaries, and the trustees of the REIT were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

At the meeting, unitholders approved a resolution amending the REIT’s deferred unit incentive plan to increase the number of deferred trust units and income deferred trust units that may be granted or credited under the plan by a further 500,000 units.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca .

For further information, please contact: