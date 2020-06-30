SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building Engines, the leading provider of modern building operations software for commercial real estate (CRE), and Hatch Data, the energy and performance management software platform, today announced a partnership to bring the Hatch Data suite of energy and building operations performance management tools to Building Engines customers. This fills a critical need at a time when controlling operational costs and ensuring the health and safety of building occupants is paramount. The partnership makes it easy for Building Engines’ customers to monitor building energy performance in real time to ensure that critical HVAC systems are operating as expected.



Building Engines’ customers have adopted a proven workflow to manage critical operational needs across more than 2.5 billion square feet and 26,000 properties worldwide. Hatch Data’s customers operate approximately 450 million square feet of space and 2,000 sites in North America and rely on the real-time visibility provided by the software to adapt and validate that operational changes are having the intended effect. The combined partnership is likely to make a material impact on cost savings for much of the CRE market.

“The Building Engines and Hatch Data software platforms complement each other by allowing property teams to access real-time data that helps them proactively manage and reduce costs,” says Scott Sidman, EVP of Business & Corporate Development for Building Engines. “While our platform excels at enabling operators to increase their revenue, deliver the best occupant experience and reduce their operating costs, the Hatch Data platform provides real-time visibility into operational performance and key metrics across energy, comfort, and more so that building operators can proactively and holistically manage their buildings. It’s not enough anymore to wait for a utility bill to arrive to see increased expenses or for a tenant to make a complaint about HVAC operation in light of increased health and safety requirements. Operators need to have the real-time insight that Hatch Data provides.”

“Building Engines has built an industry-leading platform that empowers operators to organize and manage the daily tasks involved in operating a building,” says Ben Mendelson, Chief Commercial Officer of Hatch Data. “Through this partnership, we bring the added level of visibility and intelligence to identify how a building is operating in real time and insert that directly into the workflow operators love. We are excited to bring our energy management, proactive maintenance, and performance management capabilities to Building Engines customers.” Mendelson notes that with Hatch Data software, building operators can get actionable diagnostic and predictive measure recommendations for maintenance, operational, and capital improvements — in a fraction of the time and effort from traditional approaches.

Building Engines and Hatch Data software are complementary, reflecting similar approaches and workflows. Data remains open, extensible, and shareable with each other and additional technology tools so it’s easy to get started and to extend your impact. Data can be exported for reporting purposes, including to ERP, accounting, and asset/investment management systems. This interoperability ensures that property managers will be able to optimize their use of both products together.

About Building Engines

Building Engines improves net operating income across the world’s most successful commercial real estate portfolios. Their customers increase revenue, deliver the best occupant experience, and reduce operating costs using the building operations software platform. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boston, with offices in New York City and Scottsdale, Building Engines is developing, acquiring and partnering to address long-standing problems in building operations. Today, more than 850 customers — including Beacon Capital Partners, Cushman & Wakefield and SL Green — rely on Building Engines to manage critical operational needs across more than 2.5 billion square feet and 26,000 properties worldwide. To learn more, visit www.buildingengines.com.

About Hatch Data

Hatch Data is a leading building operations performance management software platform for commercial real estate. The company serves 2,000 properties representing over 400 million square feet of space. Hatch Data software's insights are based on 10,000+ best practices and business rules designed into the platform and validated against more than 14 billion hours of operating data collected by the company over 10 years — the most comprehensive operational data set in the industry. With Hatch Data, building operators can bring smart building benefits to their entire portfolio: better control and reduce operating costs, improve occupant comfort and productivity, extend the life of equipment, facilitate collaboration across ownership, operations and occupants, and strengthen sustainability results. For more information, visit www.hatchdata.com .