New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Proteomics Market By Application, By Indication, By Technology, By Type, By Product, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916745/?utm_source=GNW



Global proteomics market is expected to grow at a brisk CAGR during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for increased demand for proteomics is due to growing investments in research and development activities in end use industries such as biotechnology sector and pharmaceutical industry.



Additionally, increasing demand for personalized medicine is anticipated to bode well for the growth of proteomics market across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, increasing government support in terms of providing funds is anticipated to bolster the market growth through 2025.

The global proteomics market is segmented based on application, indication, technology, type, product, end-user, region and company.Based on application, the market can be segmented into drug discovery, diagnostic biomarker discovery, clinical diagnostic, others.



Out of which, the clinical diagnostics segment dominated the market in terms of largest market size until 2019 and is further anticipated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well.This growth can be accredited to enhanced knowledge of understanding the patterns of protein expression for disease diagnostics and development of drug.



Also, tandem MS and LC are some proteomics technology that are effective for the identification of proteins, thus boosting the growth of the segment across the globe.

Major players operating in the global proteomics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Creative Proteomics, Luminex Corporation, Promega Corporation, Caprion, Bruker, Pfizer, Horiba, Qiagen, Becton Dickinson, Bioproximity, Biocon, Evotec, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, etc. The companies operating in proteomics market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global proteomics market.

• To classify and forecast global proteomics market based on application, indication, technology, type, product, end-user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global proteomics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global proteomics market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global proteomics market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global proteomics market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global proteomics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Proteomics companies, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to proteomics

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global proteomics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Application:

o Drug Discovery

o Diagnostic Biomarker Discovery

o Clinical diagnostic

o Others

• Market, By Indication:

o Infectious Disease

o Cardiology

o Neurovascular

o Diabetes

o Others

• Market, By Technology:

o Conventional

- Chromatography

- ELISA

- Western blotting

o Advanced

- Protein microarray

- Gel electrophoresis

- Mass Spectrophotometry

- Edman Sequencing

o Quantitative

- Isotope-coded affinity tag labelling

- Stable isotope labelling with amino acids in cell culture

- Isobaric tag for relative and absolute quantitation

o High-thoroughput

- X-ray crystallography

- NMR

o Bioinformatic analysis

• Market, By Type:

o Functional

o Expression

o Structural

o Computational

• Market, By Product:

o Software

o Instruments

o Reagents and Assays

o Services

• Market, By End-User:

o Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

o Research institutes

o CROs

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global proteomics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916745/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001