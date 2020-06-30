The 2020 Armada features best-in-class standard maximum towing capacity of 8,500 pounds, which allows for easy towing of most travel trailers.

The 2020 Armada features best-in-class standard maximum towing capacity of 8,500 pounds, which allows for easy towing of most travel trailers.

Nissan-commissioned survey reveals 71 percent of Americans are more comfortable traveling by car vs. air this summer

34 percent are more likely to spend money on a recreational vehicle such as a camper or boat this summer as opposed to taking a big trip or vacation

28 percent are considering obtaining a vehicle that can tow sometime in the next three months

Nissan Rogue, Murano, Pathfinder, Armada, Frontier, TITAN, TITAN XD and NV Van are all rated for towing duty

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world adapts its summer travel plans, many Americans are turning to recreational vehicles and boats as new ways to get out while maintaining safe distances. In fact, 71 percent of Americans are more comfortable traveling by car than by air, according to a recent omnibus survey conducted by Nissan1. This percentage climbs to 85 percent for those age 65 and older.

Nearly half the survey respondents are also now more likely to take a vacation with a recreational vehicle, and one-third are now more likely to spend money on an RV or boat.

“As we emerge as a nation from the stay at home orders, it is clear that Americans want to get back outdoors,” said Craig Kirby, RV Industry Association president. “We are seeing more and more people turn to RVs as a way to continue to enjoy their summer vacations, while also adhering to social distancing, which will likely be around in some form for the foreseeable future.”

With increased interest in camping and boating this summer, 28 percent of Americans have intentions to buy or rent a vehicle capable of towing within the next three months. However, two-thirds of respondents have no experience towing and nearly three out of four have some level of concern with towing.

“Towing can be intimidating for first-timers and even those with experience,” said Jared Haslam, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America. “Before hitting the road, it’s important to do your homework and understand what your vehicle is capable of – and, just as importantly, understand that with the right vehicle and a bit of practice, you have all the tools necessary to pull off a dream vacation on wheels.”

While towing, Nissan’s available Trailer Sway Control helps keep trailers in line should wind or bad roads play a role, and the available Tow/Haul Mode with Downhill Speed Control helps drivers maintain control on steep declines and inclines. When preparing for a towing adventure, the available Trailer Light Check system allows one-person hook-up operation – checking turn signals, brake lights and running/clearance lights from inside the cab or with the key fob.



“Whether it’s your first summer towing adventure or you’re an experienced outdoor enthusiast, Nissan has a complete lineup of tow-capable trucks and SUVs prime for summer adventure,” added Haslam.

For more on Nissan trucks and SUVs, media can visit Nissannews.com , and consumers can find buying information at NissanUSA.com .



About Nissan North America



In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com , or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com .

This online omnibus survey was conducted among a demographically representative U.S. sample of 1,004 adults 18 years of age and older. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to multiple sources of error, including, but not limited to sampling error, coverage error, error associated with nonresponse, error associated with question wording and response options, and post-survey weighting and adjustments. Towing capacity varies by configuration. See Nissan Towing Guide and Owner’s Manual for additional information. Always secure cargo.

Media Contact:

Kevin Raftery

Nissan Product Communications

615-725-5236

kevin.raftery@nissan-usa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27ca1b69-1032-427e-9afe-aad4f64b2e7f