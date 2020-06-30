Pim Vervaat appointed CEO of Constantia Flexibles





Constantia Flexibles (“Constantia” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today the appointment of Pim Vervaat as CEO of the Company, starting July 1st 2020.

He will succeed Alexander Baumgartner who has over the last 5 years refocused Constantia on its core flexible packaging business, strengthened its positions in key markets and developed highly innovative solutions such as EcoLam providing sustainable and recyclable packaging with maximum functionalities ensuring consumers safety.

Pim Vervaat joins Constantia Flexibles after a successful career at RPC Group Plc, which he joined in 2007 as CFO, led as CEO between 2013 and 2019 and turned into a global design and engineering business in plastic products (the largest market being packaging), quadrupling its sales to circa €4 billion.

Josselin de Roquemaurel, Executive Vice-President at Wendel and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Constantia Flexibles said: “We are very pleased about the arrival of Pim Vervaat, who will bring a rich and successful leadership experience and help develop the company into a world’s leading supplier of sustainable flexible packaging to the consumer and pharmaceutical industries. The Board of Constantia wishes to thank Alexander Baumgartner sincerely for his high level of commitment and excellent contributions and wish him well for his future endeavours.”

Pim Vervaat said: “I am looking forward to join and lead the Constantia team, working together to improve the business performance and strengthen the Company’s position as one of the world’s leading flexible packaging businesses”.

