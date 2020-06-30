New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PCOS Treatment Market By Treatment, By Diagnosis, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916744/?utm_source=GNW



Global PCOS treatment market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The global PCOS treatment market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity among the woman population.



Additionally, increasing cases of hormonal imbalances in the women are further expected to propel the market during forecast period. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements and new product launches by the major players operating in the market for the development of new drugs and treatment options are anticipated to foster the growth of market through 2025.



The global PCOS treatment market is segmented based on treatment, diagnosis, end user, company and region.Based on treatment the market can be bifurcated into surgeries and drug treatment.



The surgeries segment can further be categorized into ovarian wedge resection and laparoscopic ovarian drilling.The laparoscopic ovarian drilling segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast years.



This can be attributed to the fertility problems faced by the women due to this problem and the response to medications generally weakens over time in women. Additionally, this procedure is cost effective and easy to perform which is driving the growth of segment across the globe.



Regionally, the global PCOS treatment market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast years in the global PCOS treatment market owing to the growing prevalence of overweight and obese women population in the region.



Major players operating in the global PCOS treatment market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA, Mylan N.V., Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, fertility clinics across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, fertility clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, fertility clinics and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global PCOS treatment market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



