Global organ transplant market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period.Organ transplantation is basically the replacement of damaged or missing organs in the body with healthy ones.



The market for organ transplant is driven by the growing old-age segment cross the world along with increasing cases of organ failures.Additionally, alcohol consumption has increased over the years, which usually damages the liver; thereby, positively impacting the organ transplant market.



However, the market might be restrained due to the high cost of the organs that needs to be transplanted as they are really expensive, and the cost varies from country to country.



The global organ transplant market is segmented on the basis of type, sex, product, organ, types of transplant and region.The organ segment is further divided into lung, heart, liver, pancreas, intestine, kidney and others.



Among these, kidney transplant is anticipated to account for the largest share in the market until 2025 as it has been proven to be the most successful transplant in the world. Also, increasing prevalence of renal diseases, globally is driving the growth of the segment.



Regionally, North America occupied the lion’s share in global organ transplant market in 2019 by virtue of the increasing cases of organ failures and the ability of the region’s economy to provide enough funds to carry out organ transplantations. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing regions as developing economies like India and China are still getting accustomed to organ transplants.



Leading players in the global organ transplant market include Novartis, Pfizer, Transmedics, Organ Recovery Systems, Sanofi, Transonic Systems Inc., XVIVO Perfusion, Transplant Biomedicals, Pharmaceuticals A/S, Organ Assist B.V, Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC., BioLife Solutions, Inc., Lifeline Scientific, 21st Century Medicine, Preservation solutions Inc., GE Healthcare, Sandor, Glaxosmith Kline, AstraZeneca, Amgen, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global organ transplant market.

• To classify and forecast global organ transplant market based on type, sex, product, organ, types of transplant, region and company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global organ transplant market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global organ transplant market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global organ transplant market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global organ transplant market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of hospitals/clinics across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the hospitals/clinics, and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global organ transplant market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Organ transplant hospitals/clinics, laboratories, research institutes and other stakeholders

• Pharmaceutical companies

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to organ transplant

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as hospitals/clinics, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global organ transplant market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Living-donor transplant

o Dead donor transplant

• Market, By Sex:

o Male

o Female

• Market, By Product:

o Immuno-suppressant Drugs

o Organ preservation solution

o Organ Care System

• Market, By Organ:

o Lung

o Heart

o Liver

o Pancreas

o Intestine

o Kidney

o Others

• Market, By Types of Transplant:

o Double Transplant

o Single Transplant

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Singapore

- Australia

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Russia

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global organ transplant market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





