Global mycotoxin testing market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The global mycotoxin testing market is driven by the surging requirement for reducing the risk of health hazards.



Moreover, its necessary to make sure that the food products are toxin-free in order to meet the international regulatory standards, which is anticipated to positively impact the growth of market until 2025. Also, increase in consumer awareness pertaining to the existence and ill effects of mycotoxins is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global mycotoxin testing market is segmented based on type of type, sample, application, company and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into aflatoxins, ochratoxin, fumonisins, zearalenone, deoxynivalenol, trichothecenes, patulin, others.



Out of which, the aflatoxins segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share during 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead in the market during the forecast period as well.This can be ascribed to its high contribution in the agricultural products, that are being consumed by humans such as corn, cotton seeds, peanuts, groundnuts, tree nuts, among others.



However, presence of aflatoxins destroys some proportion of world’s food crops each year, thereby making it the most potent among all other toxins.

Major players operating in the global mycotoxin testing market include SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins, Als Limited, Neogen, Asurequality, Microbac, Romer Labs, Symbio Laboratories, etc. The companies are practicing few competitive strategies include as new service, technology, product launches, expansions & investments, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, mergers, and partnerships to expand their operations across the globe and to expand their customer bases.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global mycotoxin testing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers of enzymes, kits & instruments used in mycotoxin testing companies, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global mycotoxin testing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Aflatoxins

o Ochratoxin

o Fumonisins

o Zearalenone

o Deoxynivalenol

o Trichothecenes

o Patulin

o Others

• Market, By Sample:

o Food

- Cereals, Grains & Pulses

- Milk and Milk Products

- Meat, Poultry & Seafood

- Fruits & Vegetables

- Others

o Feed

- Cereals & Cereal By-Products

- Seeds & Seed Products

- Forage and Silage

- Others

• Market, By Technology:

o Chromatography- & Spectroscopy-Based

o Immunoassay-Based

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global mycotoxin testing market.



