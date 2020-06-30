BOSTON, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akouos, Inc. (“Akouos”) (Nasdaq: AKUS), a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing gene therapies with the potential to restore, improve, and preserve high-acuity physiologic hearing for people worldwide who live with disabling hearing loss, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 14,375,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share, including 1,875,000 additional shares of common stock issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, for gross proceeds of $244.4 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Akouos. All shares were offered by Akouos.



Akouos’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “AKUS” on June 26, 2020.

BofA Securities, Cowen, and Piper Sandler acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG acted as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering of these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 25, 2020. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com or by telephone at (833) 297-2926; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, via telephone at (800) 747-3924 or via email at prospectus@psc.com.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Akouos

Akouos is a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing gene therapies with the potential to restore, improve, and preserve high-acuity physiologic hearing for people worldwide who live with disabling hearing loss. Leveraging its precision genetic medicine platform that incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector library and a novel delivery approach, Akouos is focused on developing precision therapies for forms of sensorineural hearing loss. Headquartered in Boston, Akouos was founded in 2016 by leaders in the fields of neurotology, genetics, inner ear drug delivery, and AAV gene therapy.

Contact



Media:

Katie Engleman, 1AB

katie@1abmedia.com

Investors:

Courtney Turiano, Stern Investor Relations

Courtney.Turiano@sternir.com