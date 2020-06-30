ST. LOUIS, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it will be partnering with Three as the prime Systems Integrator (SI), in a multi-year managed services deal, to build an Omni Channel digital business system to grow its B2B services in the United Kingdom. As part of the deal, Amdocs will enable Three UK to provide its enterprise customers with innovative new services that can be deployed, discovered and scaled on demand, enabling faster time-to-market and an enhanced customer experience.



Following Amdocs’ successful business-led managed transformation project at Three Ireland, CK Hutchison Holdings plans to work with Amdocs to leverage its existing business processes and functionality to expand its B2B presence in the UK. Its UK enterprise offerings will include a number of Amdocs services and digital enablement solutions, as well as the development of a mobile application to enable a consumer-like digital experience. In the new era of light touch, automated operations, having a slick and informative self-service experience for all customers including business users is more important than ever.

Elaine Carey, Chief Commercial Officer at Three UK & Ireland said: “We have an ambitious plan for the growth of our enterprise operations, building on the successful launch of our SME offer, Three Means Business, in 2019. This partnership with Amdocs will enable us to create modern and innovative solutions that will challenge the status quo and meet the evolving needs of UK businesses. We’re looking forward to working alongside them to provide world-class experiences and exciting new services at speed to B2B customers.”

Amdocs’ agreement with Three UK is the latest of several announcements where service providers have endorsed Amdocs’ solution for modernizing their enterprise business segments, accelerating their journey to the cloud and enabling them to gain more B2B revenues and customers.

Gary Miles, CMO at Amdocs said that: “Three UK is a leader in the UK market and Amdocs is delighted to have been chosen by Three UK to support the development of its innovative enterprise services. Organizations that focus on customer experience outperform the market by a significant margin, and we look forward to working closely alongside Three UK as it grows its enterprise customer base, delivering exciting new customer experiences.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

About Three UK

Three launched in 2003 as the UK’s first 3G only network, laying its foundations as the network that was born to be different. Today Three is a connectivity company that connects people to people, people to things and things to things and has more than 10 million customers.

An average Three customer uses 3.5 times more mobile data than the industry average and its network today covers 99% of the UK population. It has the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) of any of the mobile network operators at +19, alongside +24 for its Employee NPS.

Three also has the UK’s leading 5G spectrum holdings with more than the rest of the industry combined. Three is the only operator able to meet the International Telecoms Union (ITU) 2020 standard for full 5G services.

Three was voted the Best Network for Data at the Mobile Choice Consumer Awards, as well as Best Network for Roaming by uSwitch, and the Best High Street Retailer at the Mobile Industry Awards.

