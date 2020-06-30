CARLSBAD, Calif., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the full commercial launches of Mariner MIS and Mariner Outrigger.



“The commercial launches of Mariner® MIS and Mariner Outrigger™ result from meticulous product refinement and creative application of differentiated features,” said Keith Valentine, President and CEO. “These products represent the expansion of a proven technology platform in Mariner to improve patient care in both minimally invasive and complex procedures.”

The Mariner® Outrigger system features thoughtfully designed, purposeful instrumentation to enhance surgical flow in revision of previous fusions. The system offers novel clinical solutions by providing diversified implants to enable complex revision and extension spine procedures. Novel rod engagement features simplify the addition and extension of ancillary rod stabilization without the requirement for complex rod bending.

“With the launch of Outrigger, I believe this is the most comprehensive system to address adjacent segment and complex pathologies on the market,” said Dr. Doug Orndorff, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon at Spine Colorado. “It gives the surgeon every option to connect to a previous fusion and reduce the morbidity associated with the removal of previous constructs, as well as improves procedural efficiency in the operating room.”

The Mariner MIS system sets a new standard for fixation systems in the minimally-invasive space. The system expands upon the uncompromised strength of Mariner’s thread-on modular head technology by incorporating reduction options to optimize the system for a tissue sparing, MIS approach. The system is designed for the delivery of superior stabilization in true MIS and hybrid constructs, as well as the correction of sagittal balance in combination with SeaSpine’s interbody portfolio.

“Mariner MIS is a completely modular minimally invasive system that covers all contingencies for me and seamlessly transitions to an open approach if need arises,” said Dr. Paul Gause, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon at the Spine Institute of Arizona. “Robust instrumentation and creative implant solutions equip the surgeon to address a variety of pathologies.”

Mariner MIS and Mariner Outrigger are the latest expansions of the Mariner platform incorporating the core principles of system efficiencies, innovative instrumentation and modular implant strength. These launches are part of several complementary systems launched in 2020 that will expand the clinical applications of the Mariner product family. Combined with the Mariner Midline and Adult Open systems, Mariner gives surgeons a single product platform to perform open, minimally invasive, hybrid, revision and adjacent segment procedures.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

SeaSpine cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the objectives of product design and the ability of the underlying products to achieve those design objectives; the ability of products to improve patient care and improve surgical flow; and whether recent product launches provide SeaSpine a comprehensive product platform to perform open, minimally invasive, hybrid, revision and adjacent segment procedures. Among the factors that could cause or contribute to material differences between the Company’s actual results and the expectations indicated by the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to: the ability of newly launched products to perform as designed and intended and to meet the needs of surgeons and patients, including as a result of the lack of substantial clinical validation of products following limited commercial (or “alpha”) launch; unexpected delay, including as a result of developing and supporting the launch of new products, including the fact that newly launched products may require substantial additional development activities, which could introduce further delay, or as a result of obtaining regulatory clearances; and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company’s news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date when made. SeaSpine does not intend to revise or update any forward-looking statement set forth in this news release to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.