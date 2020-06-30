Fort Myers, Fla., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) recently celebrated the start of construction of its new Trinity Cancer Center. When complete in early 2021, the 37,000 square foot facility will include radiation oncology and next-generation PET/CT imaging technology along with 27 exam rooms and 52 chairs for chemotherapy and other infusions. Patients will also have access to participate in cutting-edge clinical trial research.

“Our new, state-of-the-art Trinity Cancer Center will provide added convenience and expand the range of world-class cancer treatments and services available for the residents of Pasco County, close to home,” said FCS CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA.

FCS will relocate its New Port Richey and New Port Richey West offices to this new location at 9320 State Road 54, Trinity, FL 34655.

FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan noted, “We approach patient care as a team. Our new location will further enhance collaboration among our skilled and compassionate oncologists, advanced practice providers and support staff so that residents in Pasco County have access to all the latest advancements in technology and science.”

“Completion of this state-of-the art cancer treatment center will positively impact our growing Pasco County community,” said Hope Kennedy, president & CEO of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

“My colleagues and I look forward to serving our patients in this comfortable new facility and continuing our mission of providing cutting edge cancer care, close to home,” said FCS Medical Oncologist Dr. David Wenk. Dr. Wenk will be joined by Drs. Jorge Ayub, Mamta Choksi, Uday Dandamudi, Vivian Griffin, Gajanan Kulkarni, Kapisthalam Kumar, Arthur Matzkowski, Gerald Sokol and Gail Wright in providing care to patients with all forms of cancer and other diseases.

