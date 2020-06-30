The 5250 Park property management team recently earned the Greystar Regional Pillar of Excellence Award, which recognizes apartment properties/teams in the South Florida region with the most profitability lease-up rate.

Downtown Doral, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doral, FL (June XX, 2020) – The property management team at 5250 Park, the only luxury residential rental tower in Downtown Doral, has been recently recognized with Greystar’s Regional Pillar of Excellence Award, the Kingsley Index, and the Elite 1% Online Reputation Assessments (ORA)™ Power Ranking.

“Congratulations to the 5250 Park property management team with Greystar on their well-deserved industry recognitions,” said Andy Burnham, President and COO at Codina Partners. “5250 Park has experienced remarkable success as a result of the great customer experience provided by the property management team.”

This month the 5250 Park team was awarded Greystar’s Regional Pillar of Excellence Award. The award recognizes apartment properties and their management teams in the South Florida region that have achieved the most profitability lease-up rate.

This spring, the property management team at 5250 Park was honored with the Kingsley Excellence Award which distinguishes communities that outperform the Kingsley Index™ industry benchmark for overall resident satisfaction. Communities that receive this award go above and beyond to ensure their residents are satisfied with their living experience from start to finish. Awards are distributed each year based on the community’s prior year performance. The Kingsley Index™ is the largest and most comprehensive performance-benchmarking database in the real estate industry. Compiled from over 30 years of analyzing the performance of real estate leaders, the proprietary index is the industry standard for measuring resident satisfaction.

In the first quarter of 2020, 5250 Park was named among the Elite 1% properties in the nation with the best online reputation for 2019. The Elite 1% ORA™ Power Ranking is an annual ranking developed by J Turner Research, an independent market research and online reputation management company exclusively serving the multifamily industry. For the year 2019, a total of 1,290 properties earned the Elite 1% distinction. To be eligible for this ranking, a property had to register a minimum ORA™ score of 90. The annual Elite 1% ranking is part of the ORA™ Power Ranking series published by Multifamily Executive (MFE).

About Downtown Doral

Downtown Doral is Miami’s premier town center, a vibrant community of culture and commerce, located at the heart of access to almost everywhere. Neighborhoods, offices, homes, an award-winning school, restaurants and shops that offer a new quality of life—totally walkable, connected, artfully designed, green and gracious. The 250-acre mixed-use development features approximately 70 shops and restaurants; a bustling business district with almost one million square feet of Class A office space; 5,000 luxurious residential units, including 5350 Park condo tower and Canarias in The Residences at Downtown Doral; Downtown Doral Charter Elementary School, a top-rated bilingual charter elementary school; Downtown Doral Charter Upper School; Doral Government Center, a LEED-certified city hall; and public green spaces adorned with world-class art pieces. Learn more at www.downtowndoral.com or follow @DowntownDoral on Facebook and Twitter and @DowntownDoralLife on Instagram.

