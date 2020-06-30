New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market By Instrument, By Type, By Application, By End-User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916741/?utm_source=GNW



Global minimally invasive surgical devices market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period.Presently, the world is witnessing a significant rise in the geriatric population and the number of surgeries performed on this section of population.



Moreover, minimally invasive surgical devices have some key advantages over traditional surgeries such as low cost, less occurrence of pain, are less traumatic than open surgeries and the patient needs to stay for a shorter period in hospital after the surgery is performed.Furthermore, the application of minimally invasive surgery using endoscopic, laparoscopic, or catheter-based solutions has become increasingly common around the globe.



They are performed without making a major incision and patients recover quickly.Also, scars from minimally invasive surgery are much smaller than from the traditional open surgery.



Because incisions are smaller, minimally invasive surgery is less painful than open surgery. However, surgeons need special training before they can perform minimally invasive surgeries. This type of surgery cannot be performed on patients who have had a previous “open” surgery in the upper or lower part of their belly, or patients with other medical problems. These factors might hamper the market growth across the globe.



The global minimally invasive surgical devices market is segmented based on instrument, type, application, end-users and region.Based on application, the market is divided into gynecology, orthopedic surgery, respiratory, oncology, gastrointestinal, urology, cardiology and others.



Among them, the gastrointestinal segment is expected to grow at a faster rate by 2025 owing to increasing cases of gastrointestinal diseases around the world. Change in lifestyle and fast-food culture leads to gastrointestinal problems like constipation and irritable-bowel syndrome in both young and old.



Based on end-user, the global minimally invasive surgical devices market is segmented into hospitals, surgical centers and others.In 2019, Hospitals held the majority share in the market in terms of revenue.



Hospitals, whose reimbursement are being increasingly impacted by quality measures and episode-of-care payments prefer minimally invasive surgical devices because of their significant benefits.

Major players operating in the global minimally invasive surgical devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, PLC , Ethicon Inc , Intuitive Surgical Inc, Smith & Nephew plc, NuVasive Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Olympus Corp, PENTAX of America Inc, Stryker Corporation, B Braun Melsungen AG , Becton Dickinson and Co, Microline Surgical Inc, CONMED Corporation, Applied Medical Corp, Norwood Tool Co, Fortimedix Surgical BV, Precision for Medicine Inc, Karl Storz Endoscopy America Inc and others. The companies are continuously focusing on R&D activities and marketing strategies to maintain their stronghold in the global minimally invasive surgical devices market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global minimally invasive surgical devices market.

• To classify and forecast global minimally invasive surgical devices market based on instrument, type, application, end-users and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global minimally invasive surgical devices market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global minimally invasive surgical devices market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global minimally invasive surgical devices market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global minimally invasive surgical devices market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global minimally invasive surgical devices market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Minimally invasive surgical devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to minimally invasive surgical devices

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturing companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global minimally invasive surgical devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Instrument:

o Endoscopes

- Colonoscope

- Laparoscope

- Bronchoscope

- Gastroscope

- Others

o Laparoscopy Access Instruments

- Retractors

- Trocars

o Laparoscopy Handheld Instruments

- Forceps

- Scissors

- Others

o Robotic Assisted Surgical Systems

o Electrosurgery

- Generator

- Instruments

o Visualization and Monitoring System

• Market, By Type:

o Endoscopy

o Laparoscopy

o Robotics

• Market, By Application:

o Gynecology

o Orthopedic Surgery

o Respiratory

o Oncology

o Gastrointestinal

o Urology

o Cardiology

o Others

• Market, By End-User:

o Hospitals

o Surgical Centers

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Singapore

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape

:

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global minimally invasive surgical devices market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





