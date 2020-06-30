AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management and consulting services, announced today that the Atlas/ATC Baton Rouge Office has been selected by East Baton Rouge Parish to design the Sherwood Forest Drive Extension project. The approximately $30 M, 2-mile greenfield project is part of the East Baton Rouge Parish’s $1B Road Rehabilitation and Mobility Enhancement Program known as MOVEBR. Atlas will provide Road/Bridge Design, Geotechnical Design, Flood Plain Analysis (to include fill mitigation and detention design), Hydrologic & Hydraulic Modeling, Drainage Design, Green Infrastructure Planning and Design, Complete Streets, Utility Coordination, Subsurface Utility Engineering (Level A), Topographic Survey, Right-of-Way Survey and Mapping, Traffic Engineering and Design.



“We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with the East Baton Rouge Parish on this program that will deliver less congested corridors, safer streets, and enhanced quality of life for all residents in the region,” said Atlas CEO L. Joe Boyer. “Atlas continues to be committed to assisting communities with programs like MOVEBR that will be the industry standard of excellence for delivering high-quality transportation solutions.”

The Sherwood Forest Drive Extension project will be delivered in two phases. In Phase I – Preliminary Engineering, the Atlas team will develop multiple corridor alignment alternatives analyzing each’s impacts on key analysis criteria such as environmental, wetland, drainage and traffic impacts while implementing resilient design strategies to solve flood plain and detention issues. Phase I will also include implementing the latest technology in LiDAR aerial drone surveying coupled with traditional topographic surveying to produce accurate real-world data for use in the preliminary engineering tasks. Upon completion of the design study and identification of the final corridor alignment, which will take approximately 18 months, Atlas will negotiate Phase 2 of the project which will include the final design components of Road/Bridge design, drainage, two new intersections, Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE) Services, pedestrian access and sustainable green infrastructure.

The corridor encompasses many environmental and utility challenges to be considered including environmental wetlands, residential and commercial right-of-way, oil and gas pipelines, and transmission lines. In addition, the entire area falls within the Comite River watershed which was inundated during the parish-wide 2016 flood event and as a result, the entire project area is classified as Flood Zone AE. Implementing resilient design strategies will require extensive upstream and downstream watershed modeling, detention modeling, and flood plain fill mitigation. This extensive use hydrologic and hydraulic modeling will be the first of its kind for the MOVEBR program and will likely be used for any future development in the area and incorporated into a larger parish-wide master drainage plan initiative

The Sherwood Forest Drive Extension project is part of the larger Baton Rouge transportation master plan which seeks to reduce corridor congestion, provide safer streets, and enhance mobility to improve the quality of life for all residents and commuters to the Capital area. For more information about MOVEBR please following the link: https://movebr.brla.gov/

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection engineering and consulting services under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, offering solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. With more than 100 offices in 40 states and 3,200+ employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com .

