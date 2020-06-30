New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microbiology Reagents Market By Product Type, By End User Industry, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916740/?utm_source=GNW



Global microbiology reagents market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The global microbiology reagents market is driven by the increasing geriatric population which is susceptible to various chronic diseases and microbial infections such as cancer, renal diseases, urinary tract infections, gastrointestinal problems, bacterial pneumonia, among others.



This has drastically increased the number of patients and requirement for continuous diagnosis of their health.This in turn is positively impacting the market growth.



Additionally, the sudden outbreak of pandemic novel coronavirus disease and other outbreaks such as Zika virus, Ebola, among others, which contribute to spread infectious diseases is further anticipated to propel the growth of market over the next few years. Furthermore, increasing investments and new product launches by the key vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of market through 2025.



The global microbiology reagents market is segmented based on product type, end user industry, company and region.Based on product type, the market can be bifurcated into pathogen specific kits and general kits.



The pathogen specific kits segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period since they offer rapid, sensitive and reliable detection of microorganisms. Additionally, they save time of up to around 10 days as compared to the cultivation based assays.



Regionally, the global microbiology reagents market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall microbiology reagents market owing to the highly developed industrial and healthcare sectors in the region.



Additionally, strict regulatory framework and presence of major market players in the region is further anticipated to propel the market growth.



Major players operating in the global microbiology reagents market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux Inc., QIAGEN N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Siemens Healthineers AG, ELITech Group SAS, Sisco Research Laboratories, Suvchem Laboratory Chemicals, Biomark Laboratories, Hardy Diagnostics, AppliChem GmbH (ITW Reagents), PhytoTechnology Laboratories, Randox Reagents (Abbott Architect), TCS Biosciences Ltd., TM Media (Titan Biotech Ltd.) and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global microbiology reagents market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global microbiology reagents market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global microbiology reagents market based on product type, end user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global microbiology reagents market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global microbiology reagents market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global microbiology reagents market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global microbiology reagents market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global microbiology reagents market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global microbiology reagents market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Microbiology reagents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to microbiology reagents

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global microbiology reagents market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Microbiology Reagents Market, By Product Type:

o Pathogen Specific Kits

o General Kits

• Global Microbiology Reagents Market, By End User Industry:

o Healthcare

o Pharmaceuticals

o Food & Beverage

o Agriculture

o Cosmetics

o Clinical Microbiology

o Academia

o Others

• Global Microbiology Reagents Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global microbiology reagents market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916740/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001