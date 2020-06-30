MONTREAL, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Feola, indirectly through Feolan Capital Inc., having its registered office at 2040 Dagenais blvd West, Laval, Québec, H7L 5W2, announced today that he has acquired 120,000 common shares (the “Shares”) in the capital of MUST Capital Inc., 121 King Street West, Suite 2150, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9 (“MUST”), at a price of $0.05 per Share, for a total consideration of $6,000.



Immediately prior to the transaction, Mr. Feola controlled 2,000,000 common shares of MUST, representing approximately 9.97% of the total number of common shares of MUST issued and outstanding. After giving effect to the transaction, Mr. Feola controls 2,120,000 common shares of MUST, representing approximately 10.56% of the total number of common shares of MUST issued and outstanding.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Feola expects to monitor the business, prospects, financial condition and potential capital requirements of MUST, and depending on its evaluation of these and other factors, he may, in the future, acquire additional common shares or dispose of common shares through, among other means, the purchase or sale of common shares on the open market or in private transactions or otherwise, on such terms and at such times as Mr. Feola may deem advisable. He may also evaluate or prepare for possible strategic transactions involving the Issuer, its common shares or its asset (as to which no decision has at this time been made).

The above referenced early warning report relating to this press release has been filed on System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under MUST issuer profile. For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact: Michael Feola at 514-827-2136.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be”, “expected” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein will not be updated, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.