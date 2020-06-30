TORONTO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna Gold Corp. (TSXV: MGR, OTCQB: MGLQF) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated April 24, 2020, its subsidiary, Molimentales del Noroeste, S.A. de C.V. ("Molimentales"), has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with Peal de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. ("Peal") to settle the existing arbitration proceedings between Peal and Molimentales in relation to the Company's San Francisco gold mine located in Sonora, Mexico (the "Settlement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Definitive Agreement, Peal has agreed to the Settlement in exchange for aggregate consideration of approximately US$6,354,782.81 (plus value added taxes) (the "Consideration"). In satisfaction of the Consideration, the Company issued 11,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") to Peal at a deemed price of $0.35 per Settlement Share and Molimentales has agreed to pay US$3,495,130.18 (plus valued added taxes) in cash to Peal by December 30, 2021.



The Settlement Shares are subject to a lock-up agreement until the earlier of (i) June 30, 2021 and (ii) the date on which Peal and its affiliates collectively hold less than 9.9% of the outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company. In the event that Peal or any of its affiliates wishes to sell or transfer any or all of the Settlement Shares, the Company will have the option to arrange for the purchaser of such shares until the date on which Peal and its affiliates collectively hold less than 9.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company. Until the date on which Peal holds less than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company, Peal will have the right to participate in any future issuance or sale by the Company of common shares in the capital the Company or securities convertible into common shares in the capital of the Company on a pro rata basis in proportion to, and to maintain, its percentage interest in the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company immediately prior to the applicable issuance or sale (up to a maximum percentage interest of 19%) on the same terms that such securities are offered for issuance or sale to other purchasers, subject to certain customary exceptions.

The Settlement is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Settlement Shares are subject to resale restrictions pursuant to the policies of the Exchange which will expire on October 31, 2020.

About Magna Gold Corp.

Magna Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold company engaged in operations, development, exploration and acquisitions in Mexico. Its primary asset is the San Francisco gold mine in Sonora, Mexico and exploration stage projects include San Judas, La Pima and Mercedes.

The Company's shares trade on the TSXV under the trading symbol "MGR" and OTCQB under the trading symbol "MGLQF". Magna takes social license seriously and employ local community members and services in its operations.

For more information, please visit www.magnagoldcorp.com or contact Francisco Arturo Bonillas Zepeda, the Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary and a Director of the Company.

Francisco Arturo Bonillas Zepeda

CEO, Corporate Secretary and Director

E: abonillas@magnagoldcorp.com

T: 647.259.1790

