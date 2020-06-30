New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kidney Function Tests Market By Disease, By Diagnosis, By Factors, By Product Type, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916739/?utm_source=GNW



Global kidney function tests market is expected to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period.Increased prevalence of kidney diseases is the key factor responsible for growth of kidney function tests market across the globe.



Additionally, more and more people are getting engaged in the consumption of alcohol, which is further anticipated to bode well for the growth of kidney function tests market across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, rapid innovations in technologies used for kidney function tests are anticipated to bolster the market growth through 2025.

The global kidney function tests market is segmented based on disease, diagnosis, factors, product type, end-user, region and company.Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research laboratories & institutes and others.



Out of which, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in terms of largest market size until 2019 and is further anticipated to maintain its leading position during the forecast years as well.This growth can be accredited to frequent readmissions along with high patient volume.



In addition to this, existence of advanced infrastructure of hospitals and clinics facilitates high-level efficiency in diagnostic procedures, thus boosting the growth of the segment globally.

Major players operating in the global kidney function tests market include Roche, Siemens, Olympus, Beckman Coulter, Abbott, Nova Biomedical, Stryker, Boston Scientific, Sysmex, Eli Lilly, Pentax, Merck, Perkin Elmer, Randox Laboratories, Arkray, Becton Dickinson, Opti Medical, Quest Diagnostics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Fresenius.The companies operating in kidney function tests market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market.



For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as new product developments, mergers and acquisitions, among others in order to make the industry highly competitive.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global kidney function tests market.

• To classify and forecast global kidney function tests market based on disease, diagnosis, factors, product type, end-user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global kidney function tests market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global kidney function tests market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global kidney function tests market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global kidney function tests market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new techniques, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global kidney function tests market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Kidney function tests companies, research institutes and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to kidney function tests

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global kidney function tests market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Disease:

o Acute

o Chronic

• Market, By Diagnosis:

o Blood test

- Serum Creatinine

- Glomerular Filtration Rate

- Blood Urea Nitrogen

o Imaging tests

- Ultrasound

- CT scan

o Biopsy

o Urine tests

- Urinalysis

- Urine Protein

- Microalbuminuria

- Creatinine Clearance

• Market, By Factors:

o High Blood Pressure

o Diabetes

o Acute Kidney Injury

o Cardiovascular Disease

o Kidney Stones

o Enlarged Prostate or Lupus

o Other

• Market, By Product Type:

o Kits and essay

o Software

o Instruments

• Market, By End-User:

o Hospitals and Clinics

o Diagnostic Laboratories

o Research Laboratories

o Institutes

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

- Singapore

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global kidney function tests market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916739/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001