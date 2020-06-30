TORONTO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media events will include updates on the Ford government’s failure to respond to the crisis in long-term care, on their attempt to push through Bill 175 the new law that privatizes and removes oversight for home and community care, and on Bill 161 the new law to make it harder to launch class action lawsuits against private companies, including for-profit long-term care homes where so many have died.



Events across Ontario - on Thursday July 2 (unless otherwise noted):

Hamilton – Hamilton Health Coalition rally at noon outside MPP Donna Skelly’s office, 2000 Garth St. We will follow physical distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for those who need them. Contact: Janina Lebon at 905-545-5514 or jlebon@sympatico.ca

Niagara – Niagara Health Coalition press conference 9:30 a.m. Friday July 3 outside Garden City Manor, 168 Scott St., St. Catharines. All supporters welcome to come out with face masks, following physical distancing guidelines. Contact: Sue Hotte at 905-932-1646 or niagarahealthcoalition@yahoo.ca

Peterborough – Peterborough Health Coalition media conference at 11 a.m. King Edward Park, George St. S. All supporters welcome. People will meet in the shade and follow physical distancing guidelines please wear masks. Contact Roy Brady at 705-745-2446 or rbrady1@cogeco.ca

Sudbury – Sudbury Health Coalition will hold a rally at noon in two locations: 1) On the public sidewalk on each side of the main entrance doors to the Rainbow Centre Mall 40 Elm Street Sudbury Ontario (NE LHIN office is on the 2nd floor) Participants will bring rally signs, wear face mask and maintain 2-meter social distancing, and; 2) On the public sidewalk on the corner of Barrydowne road and Gemmill Street (same side of the road as Starbucks). Those with mobility issues will drive by the rallies with signs in their windshields indicating their support, waving and honking. Contact: Dot Klein at 705-566-9072 or dot.klein@persona.ca

Toronto -- The Ontario Health Coalition will hold a press conference outside Queen's Park (Main Legislative Building) on Thursday, July 2 at 10 a.m. Our members and supporters will join, with safe physical distancing, face masks, and signs that highlight the key issues. Contact: Natalie Mehra at 416-230-6402 or ohc@sympatico.ca

Waterloo – Waterloo Region Health Coalition will hold a sidewalk protest at noon near MPP Amy Fee’s office at 4281 King St. E. (Sportsworld) Kitchener. Safe physical distancing and face masks are required, participants will bring signs to highlight the key issues. Contact: Jim Stewart at 519-588-5841 or waterlooregionhealthcoalition@gmail.com

Woodstock – Oxford Coalition for Social Justice will hold a rally at noon outside MPP Ernie Hardeman’s office at 12 Perry Street, Woodstock. Contact: Bryan Smith at 226-228-8309 or bryasmit@oxford.net

For more information: Natalie Mehra, executive director: 416-230-6402.