New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cadmium Pigments Market is forecast to reach USD 361.8 million by 2027. The growing prevalence of plastic applications that require cadmium pigments for essential opacity factor for tinting is enforcing the market demand. Cadmium is a highly stable inorganic colorant that can produce super-accurate shades in many end-use applications. Factors such as high heat endurance especially required in glass & injection plastic industries, unprecedented brighter tints of colors, and thoroughly engineered products manufactured abiding by the regulations preset by many renowned healthcare & environment protection agencies help the cadmium pigments outperform the organic pigments and other alternatives.
Organic pigments that are widely being preferred and used as an alteration of the cadmium pigments, have been reportedly proved to be quite unstable at the high-temperature applications. On the other hand, pigments such as cadmium red are expected to be relatively inert in the atmosphere owing to their reportedly inferior solubility in water.
The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to be one of the key revenue-generating regions for the market in the forthcoming period. A large share of the region’s value comes from China, Japan, and India, owing to factors such as the early development of the technology, massive usage of polymer applications, bright-colored applications, and wide usage of the other consumer goods & applications.
