New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cadmium Pigments Market is forecast to reach USD 361.8 million by 2027. The growing prevalence of plastic applications that require cadmium pigments for essential opacity factor for tinting is enforcing the market demand. Cadmium is a highly stable inorganic colorant that can produce super-accurate shades in many end-use applications. Factors such as high heat endurance especially required in glass & injection plastic industries, unprecedented brighter tints of colors, and thoroughly engineered products manufactured abiding by the regulations preset by many renowned healthcare & environment protection agencies help the cadmium pigments outperform the organic pigments and other alternatives.

Organic pigments that are widely being preferred and used as an alteration of the cadmium pigments, have been reportedly proved to be quite unstable at the high-temperature applications. On the other hand, pigments such as cadmium red are expected to be relatively inert in the atmosphere owing to their reportedly inferior solubility in water.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to be one of the key revenue-generating regions for the market in the forthcoming period. A large share of the region’s value comes from China, Japan, and India, owing to factors such as the early development of the technology, massive usage of polymer applications, bright-colored applications, and wide usage of the other consumer goods & applications.

Further key findings from the report suggest

A particular pigment's quality depends on its intrinsic properties such as chemical composition, particle shape, particle weight, surface area, surface load, whiteness, brightness, refractive index, general gravity, reactivity, and affinity for different substances.

Cadmium pigments create brilliant orange, yellow, red, and maroon, among other shades in paints & coatings. Plastic is one of the most used applications in which cadmium pigments are widely used to hue them. As a pigment, cadmium can retain its brightness even after direct exposure to sunlight.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in the Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow, broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin gets way more than that of the offline selling.

The plastic industry holds the highest market share due to its highest number of applications and favorable use cases. Sharp & bright color reproducing with high opacity and tinting strength make it highly preferable for the usage in plastic applications. Cadmium pigmented specially engineered polymers like acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) are widely used in products such as include telephones, gas pipeline & fittings, beverage crates, electricity cables & wiring, and motor vehicle radiator fans, among others.

Key participants include JMB Ltd, Hunan Jufa Technology Co. Ltd., Rockwood Pigments NA Inc., Proquimac Color S.L., Johnson Matthey, James M. Brown Ltd, and Huntsman Corporation, among others.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Vanillin market on the basis of shades, sales channel, type, end-use verticals, and region:

Shades Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Yellow

Red

Maroon

Orange

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Online Selling

Offline Selling

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Cadmium Sulfide

Cadmium Zinc Sulphide

Cadmium Sulphoselenide

Others

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Plastics Products

Ceramics & Glasses

Artist Paints

Automotive & Industrial Paints

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France U.K Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



