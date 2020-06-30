A total of 5,953 hotels or 575,488 hotel rooms in operation and 2,375 unopened hotels in pipeline as of March 31, 2020. Excluding Deutsche Hospitality (“DH”), a total of 5,838 hotels or 552,362 hotel room in operation.

Hotel turnover 1 decreased 32% year-over-year to RMB5 billion for the first quarter. Excluding DH, hotel turnover decreased 49%.

decreased 32% year-over-year to RMB5 billion for the first quarter. Excluding DH, hotel turnover decreased 49%. Net revenues decreased 15.7% year-over-year to RMB2.0 billion (US$284 million) 2 for the first quarter, in line with revenue guidance previously announced of 15% to 20% decrease. Excluding DH, net revenue decreased 46.0% year-over-year.

for the first quarter, in line with revenue guidance previously announced of 15% to 20% decrease. Excluding DH, net revenue decreased 46.0% year-over-year. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, net revenue of Legacy-Huazhu decreased by RMB1.1 billion year-over-year. We took cost mitigation measures to reduce costs and expenditures, but some measures to reduce rental, personnel costs and general and administrative expenses could only affect future quarters. Therefore, the reduction in net revenue directly affected operating income, EBITDA and net income.

Net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited was RMB2.1 billion (US$301 million) for the first quarter of 2020, compared with net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited of RMB106 million in the first quarter of 2019 and net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited of RMB619 million in the previous quarter.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB1.1 billion (US$155 million), compared with adjusted net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) of RMB222 million for the first quarter of 2019.

EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2020 was negative RMB1.7 billion (US$245 million), compared with positive RMB412 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2020 was negative RMB704 million (US$99 million), compared to positive RMB528 million for the first quarter of 2019.

In the second quarter of 2020, Huazhu expects net revenues to decline 32% to 34% year-over-year or 35% to 37% if excluding the addition of Deutsche Hospitality.

Upon the completion of the Deutsche Hospitality acquisition on January 2, 2020, we added 5 new hotel brands, including Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Maxx by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel and Zleep Hotel. As of March 31, 2020, Huazhu’s worldwide hotel network in operation totaled 5,953 hotels and 575,488 rooms, including 115 hotels from the addition of DH. During the first quarter of 2020, Legacy-Huazhu business opened 296 hotels, including 10 leased (“leased-and-operated”) hotels and 286 manachised (“franchised-and-managed”) hotels and franchised hotels, and closed a total of 76 hotels, including 9 leased hotels and 67 manachised and franchised hotels. During the first quarter of 2020, Legacy-DH business opened 5 hotels, including 3 leased hotels and 2 manachised hotels and franchised hotels, and closed 9 hotels, including 2 leased hotels and 7 manachised and franchised hotels. As of March 31, 2020, Huazhu had a total of 2,375 unopened hotels in pipeline, including 2,334 hotels from Legacy-Huazhu business and 41 hotels from Legacy-DH business

Legacy-Huazhu Only – First Quarter of 2020 Operational Highlights

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, some hotels were under governmental requisition and some hotels were temporarily closed. The number of our temporarily closed hotels declined from the peak of 2,310 hotels in mid-February down to 369 hotels as of March 31, 2020. During Q1 2020, the governmental authorities requisitioned accumulatively 610 Legacy-Huazhu hotels (2 million room nights, 12% of which were from our leased and owned hotels) at various locations and periods for medical support workers and quarantine purposes. As of March 31, 2020, we had 374 hotels under governmental requisition, representing 6% of hotels in operation. In this press release, we provide separate operating results for all hotels excluding hotels under requisition, and operational hotels excluding hotels under requisition and hotels temporarily closed. The year-over-year change and sequential change of operating results of ADR, occupancy rate and RevPAR were primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All hotels (excluding hotels under requisition)

The ADR, which is defined as the average daily rate for all hotels in operation, was RMB189 in the first quarter of 2020, compared with RMB221 in the first quarter of 2019 and RMB232 in the previous quarter.

The occupancy rate for all hotels in operation, was 39.6% in the first quarter of 2020, compared with 80.6% in the first quarter of 2019 and 82.2% in the previous quarter.

Blended RevPAR, defined as revenue per available room for all hotels in operation, was RMB75 in the first quarter of 2020, compared with RMB178 in the first quarter of 2019 and RMB191 in the previous quarter.

Operational hotels (excluding ① hotels under requisition, and ② hotels temporarily closed)

The ADR was RMB189 in the first quarter of 2020, compared with RMB221 in the first quarter of 2019 and RMB232 in the previous quarter.

The occupancy rate for all hotels in operation was 46.7% in the first quarter of 2020, compared with 80.6% in the first quarter of 2019 and 82.2% in the previous quarter.

Blended RevPAR was RMB88 in the first quarter of 2020, compared with RMB178 in the first quarter of 2019 and RMB191 in the previous quarter.

For all hotels which had been in operation for at least 18 months, the same-hotel RevPAR was RMB87 for the first quarter of 2020, representing a 52.8% decrease from RMB184 for the first quarter of 2019, with a 17.9% decrease in ADR and a 35.5-percentage-point decrease in occupancy rate.

Legacy-DH Only – First Quarter of 2020 Operational Highlights

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe, some Legacy-DH hotels were temporarily closed since early March 2020. As of March 31, 2020, 85 DH hotels were temporarily closed, including 49 leased hotels and 36 manachised and franchised hotels. The operating data of ADR, occupancy rate and RevPAR presented below exclude hotels temporarily closed. The year-over-year change and sequential change of operational results was primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ADR was EUR89 in the first quarter of 2020, compared with EUR95 in the first quarter of 2019 and EUR97 in the previous quarter.

The occupancy rate for all Legacy-DH hotels in operation was 51.7% in the first quarter of 2020, compared with 61.9% in the first quarter of 2019 and 69.1% in the previous quarter.

Blended RevPAR was EUR46 in the first quarter of 2020, compared with EUR59 in the first quarter of 2019 and EUR67 in the previous quarter.

Ji Qi, founder, Executive Chairman and CEO of Huazhu commented: “In the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Huazhu worked hard to take good care of our customers and employees, to keep our hotels open, and to provide support to our franchisees. Thanks to our persistence and outperformance, an increasing number of franchisees are now joining Huazhu family. From March through June, the number of new signings of hotels has increased compared to the same period of last year. ”

“Market consolidation will accelerate,” continued Mr. Ji, “and Huazhu has prepared to expand share after the crisis. For the next three years, we expect to penetrate into additional lower-tier cities in China where customers’ brand awareness and demand for quality have risen. In the meantime, our exploration in upscale segment continues under Joya and Blossom House brands, as well as Steigenberger and Intercity brands.”

First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results

The first quarter of 2020 financial results included the results of Legacy-DH business, which was not included in the first quarter of 2019 financial results. In the first quarter of 2020, both Legacy-Huazhu business and Legacy-DH business were greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(RMB in millions) Q1 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Revenues: Leased and owned hotels 1,706 1,921 1,516 Manachised and franchised hotels 663 938 465 Others 18 51 32 Net revenues 2,387 2,910 2,013

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB2.0 billion (US$284 million), representing a 15.7% year-over-year decrease and a 30.8% sequential decrease. Excluding DH, our net revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB1.3 billion, representing a 46.0% year-over-year decrease.

Net revenues from leased and owned hotels for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB1.5 billion (US$214 million), representing an 11.1% year-over-year decrease and a 21.1% sequential decrease. Excluding DH, our net revenues from leased and owned hotels for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB807 million, representing a 52.7% year-over-year decrease.

Net revenues from manachised and franchised hotels for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB465 million (US$66 million), representing a 29.9% year-over-year decrease and a 50.4% sequential decrease. Excluding DH, our net revenues from manachised and franchised hotels for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB455 million, representing a 31.4% year-over-year decrease.

Other revenues represent revenues generated from businesses other than our hotel operations, which mainly include revenues from the provision of IT products and services to hotels, revenues from Huazhu Mall™ and other revenues from Legacy-DH business, totaling RMB32 million (US$4 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB18 million in the first quarter of 2019 and RMB51 million in the previous quarter. Excluding DH, our other revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB26 million, representing a 44.4% year-over-year increase.

(RMB in millions) Q1 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs 1,735 1,879 2,377 Other operating costs 7 21 8 Selling and marketing expenses 77 134 146 General and administrative expenses 206 330 316 Pre-opening expenses 104 149 111 Total operating costs and expenses 2,129 2,513 2,958

Hotel operating costs for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB2.4 billion (US$336 million), compared to RMB1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2019 and RMB1.9 billion in the previous quarter. Excluding DH, hotel operating costs for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB1.7 billion represented 129.7% of net revenues, compared to 72.7% for the first quarter in 2019 and 64.6% for the previous quarter.

Selling and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB146 million (US$21 million), compared to RMB77 million in the first quarter of 2019 and RMB134 million in the previous quarter. Excluding DH, selling and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB65 million, represented 5.0% of net revenues, compared to 3.2% for the first quarter in 2019 and 4.6% for the previous quarter.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB316 million (US$45 million), compared to RMB206 million in the first quarter of 2019 and RMB330 million in the previous quarter. Excluding DH, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB226 million represented 17.5% of net revenues, compared to 8.6% for the first quarter in 2019 and 11.3% for the previous quarter. The impacts of a number of our costs cutting initiatives, such as streamlining of head office headcounts, will only be reflected in the future quarters as payroll reduction in Q1 had been offset by the related severance costs.

Pre-opening expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB111 million (US$16 million), representing a 6.7% year-over-year increase and a 25.5% sequential decrease. Excluding DH, our pre-opening expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB110 million, representing a 5.8% year-over-year increase.

Other operating income, net for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB88 million (US$13 million) mainly related to subsidy income and a one-off compensation from franchisee totaling RMB26 million, compared to RMB6 million in the first quarter of 2019 and RMB89 million in the previous quarter.

Loss from operations for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB857 million (US$122 million). Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB828 million (US$118 million), compared to adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP) of RMB290 million in the first quarter of 2019 and adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP) of RMB508 million in the previous quarter. Excluding DH, our loss from operations for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB731 million, compared to income from operations of RMB264 million in the first quarter of 2019 and income from operations of RMB486 million in the previous quarter.

Operating margin, defined as income from operations as percentage of net revenues, for the first quarter of 2020 was negative 42.6%. Excluding DH, the operating margin for the first quarter of 2020 was negative 56.8%, compared with 11.1% in the first quarter of 2019 and 16.7% in the previous quarter.

Other expense, net for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB102 million (US$14 million), compared to other income, net of RMB65 million for the first quarter of 2019 and other income, net of RMB45 million for the previous quarter. Other expense, net for the first quarter of 2020 was mainly related to impairment loss on investments totaling RMB92 million.

Unrealized losses from fair value changes of equity securities for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB1.0 billion (US$142 million), compared to unrealized losses from fair value changes of equity securities of RMB90 million in the first quarter of 2019 and unrealized gains from fair value changes of equity securities of RMB230 million in the previous quarter. Unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities mainly represents the unrealized gains (losses) from our investment in equity securities with readily determinable fair values, such as AccorHotels.

Income tax benefit for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB30 million (US$4 million), compared to income tax expenses of RMB31 million in the same period of 2019 and income tax expenses of RMB133 million in the previous quarter. The effective tax rate of 1% in the first quarter of 2020 was mainly related to certain non-taxable loss of the fair value changes in equity securities investments and the valuation allowance provided for deferred tax assets.

Net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB2.1 billion (US$301 million). Excluding share-based compensation expenses and the unrealized losses from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB1.1 billion (US$155 million). Excluding DH, the net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB2.0 billion, compared to net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited of RMB106 million in the first quarter of 2019 and net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited of RMB619 million in the previous quarter. Excluding DH, the adjusted net loss attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB981 million, compared with adjusted net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) of RMB222 million in the first quarter of 2019 and adjusted net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) of RMB411 million in the previous quarter.

Basic and diluted losses per share/ADS. For the first quarter of 2020, basic and diluted losses per share were RMB7.46 (US$1.05). For the first quarter of 2020, excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted basic and diluted losses per share (non-GAAP) were RMB3.85 (US$0.54).

EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2020 was negative RMB1.7 billion (US$245 million). Excluding DH, the EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2020 was negative RMB1.7 billion (US$234 million), compared with positive RMB412 million in the first quarter of 2019 and positive RMB1.1 billion in the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2020 was negative RMB704 million (US$99 million). Excluding DH, the adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2020 was negative RMB631 million (US$88 million), compared with positive RMB528 million in the first quarter of 2019 and positive RMB854 million in the previous quarter.

Cash flow. Operating cash outflow for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB1.3 billion (US$190 million). Investing cash outflow for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB5.2 billion (US$739 million), mainly included RMB5 billion (net cash out) for the acquisition of DH. Financing cash outflow for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB3.9 billion (US$550 million), mainly related to repayment of bank loans and dividend paid to shareholders.

Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents of RMB1.8 billion (US$254 million) and restricted cash of RMB1.7 billion (US$237 million).

Debt financing. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had a total debt balance of RMB13.6 billion (US$1.9 billion) and the unutilized credit facility available to the Company was RMB2.0 billion. On April 17, 2020, we obtained a leverage covenant waiver for our syndication loan, which consisted of US$500 million and EUR440 million, due in December 2022. On May 26, 2020, we issued US$500 million of convertible senior notes due 2026. The proceeds of these convertible senior notes were partially used for the repayment of the revolving portion of our syndicated bank borrowings.

COVID-19 update

With China declaring an early victory in the containment of COVID-19 and normalized epidemic prevention and control, domestic travel is gradually rebuilding with eased travel restrictions and national policy for resuming production and work. Our occupancy rate has been improving steadily from March through early June, at which our hotels in China has reached 83%. Since June 11, 2020, more COVID-19 patient cases have been discovered in Beijing, and Beijing has reinstituted strict travel restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 once again. However, the Chinese government is more experienced and more prepared this time, and is more capable of preventing a nationwide spread of COVID-19.

Since early March 2020, Deutsche Hospitality hotel operations have also been affected by COVID-19 in Europe. In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, local governments ordered a number of our European hotels to be closed. At the end of March 2020, 74% or 85 of hotels of DH hotels were closed. The German government has implemented measures against COVID-19. Due to the German government’s measures and our employees’ great efforts, we have observed an initial recovery in our hotel operations since May. As of June 27, 2020, 79% or 91 of hotels of our DH hotels have resumed operations. We have also reached out to our banks for additional bank facilities to support our operations in Europe during this period. As of June 24, 2020, we secured EUR45 million from banks in Germany to support our cash needs.

Guidance

In the second quarter of 2020, Huazhu expects net revenues to decline 32% to 34% year-over-year or 35% to 37% if excluding the addition of Deutsche Hospitality. Given the uncertainties amid the mix of recovery in China and wider spread of COVID-19 outside of China, we are not able to provide meaningful revenue guidance for the full year 2020 at this time. We will continue to closely monitor these developments and provide more updates when possible.

The above forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020

RMB RMB US$ (in millions)

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 3,234 1,800 254 Restricted cash 10,765 1,675 237 Short-term investments 2,908 1,539 217 Accounts receivable, net 218 405 57 Loan receivables, net 193 222 31 Amounts due from related parties 182 220 31 Inventories 57 90 13 Income tax receivables - 20 3 Other current assets, net 699 839 118 Total current assets 18,256 6,810 961 Property and equipment, net 5,854 6,471 914 Intangible assets, net 1,662 5,854 827 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,875 29,567 4,176 Finance lease right-of-use assets - 1,776 251 Land use rights, net 215 213 30 Long-term investments 1,929 1,920 271 Goodwill 2,657 5,339 754 Amounts due from related parties - 1 0 Loan receivables, net 280 297 42 Other assets, net 707 671 95 Deferred tax assets 548 759 107 Total assets 52,983 59,678 8,428 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt 8,499 5,782 816 Accounts payable 1,176 1,143 161 Amounts due to related parties 95 77 11 Salary and welfare payables 491 547 77 Deferred revenue 1,179 1,230 174 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,082 3,388 478 Finance lease liabilities, current - 23 3 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,856 1,330 188 Dividends payable 678 - - Income tax payable 231 168 24 Total current liabilities 17,287 13,688 1,932 Long-term debt 8,084 7,810 1,103 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 18,496 27,618 3,900 Finance lease liabilities, noncurrent - 2,168 306 Deferred revenue 559 546 77 Other long-term liabilities 566 659 93 Deferred tax liabilities 491 1,787 253 Retirement benefit obligations - 126 18 Total liabilities 45,483 54,402 7,682 Equity: Ordinary shares 0 0 0 Treasury shares (107) (107) (15) Additional paid-in capital 3,834 3,863 546 Retained earnings 3,701 1,559 220 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (49) (115) (16) Total Huazhu Group Limited shareholders' equity 7,379 5,200 735 Noncontrolling interest 121 76 11 Total equity 7,500 5,276 746 Total liabilities and equity 52,983 59,678 8,428





Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020

RMB RMB RMB US$ (in millions, except share, per share and per ADS data) Revenues: Leased and owned hotels 1,706 1,921 1,516 214 Manachised and franchised hotels 663 938 465 66 Others 18 51 32 4 Net revenues 2,387 2,910 2,013 284 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs: Rents (651) (663) (866) (122) Utilities (129) (91) (132) (19) Personnel costs (446) (490) (643) (91) Depreciation and amortization (223) (257) (311) (44) Consumables, food and beverage (174) (215) (191) (27) Others (112) (163) (234) (33) Total hotel operating costs (1,735) (1,879) (2,377) (336) Other operating costs (7) (21) (8) (1) Selling and marketing expenses (77) (134) (146) (21) General and administrative expenses (206) (330) (316) (45) Pre-opening expenses (104) (149) (111) (16) Total operating costs and expenses (2,129) (2,513) (2,958) (419) Other operating income (expense), net 6 89 88 13 Income (Losses) from operations 264 486 (857) (122) Interest income 33 39 29 4 Interest expense (77) (83) (137) (19) Other (expense) income, net 65 45 (102) (14) Unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities (90) 230 (1,003) (142) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (32) 69 (58) (8) Income (Loss) before income taxes 163 786 (2,128) (301) Income tax (expense) benefit (31) (133) 30 4 Gain (Loss) from equity method investments (33) (28) (60) (8) Net income (loss) 99 625 (2,158) (305) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 7 (6) 23 4 Net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited 106 619 (2,135) (301) Other comprehensive income Gain arising from defined benefit plan, net of tax - - 3 0 Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 93 29 (67) (9) Comprehensive income (loss) 192 654 (2,222) (314) Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 7 (6) 23 4 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited 199 648 (2,199) (310) Earnings (Losses) per share/ADS: Basic 0.37 2.17 (7.46) (1.05) Diluted 0.36 2.07 (7.46) (1.05) Weighted average number of shares used in computation: Basic 283,251,520 285,256,343 286,013,704 286,013,704 Diluted 293,449,989 304,319,151 286,013,704 286,013,704





Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020

RMB RMB RMB US$ (in millions) Operating activities: Net income (loss) 99 625 (2,158) (305) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 26 22 29 4 Depreciation and amortization, and other 237 273 336 48 Impairment loss - 10 102 14 Loss from equity method investments,

net of dividends 33 37 60 8 Investment (income) loss 77 (353) 1,088 154 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (307) 387 (1,275) (180) Other (18) (22) 472 67 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 147 979 (1,346) (190) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (384) (459) (484) (68) Acquisitions, net of cash received (36) (160) (5,056) (714) Purchase of long-term investments - (63) - - Proceeds from maturity/sale of long-

term investments 188 1,281 336 47 Loan advances (186) (76) (58) (8) Loan collections 40 92 24 3 Other 0 20 3 1 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (378) 635 (5,235) (739)





Financing activities: Net proceeds from issuance of ordinary

shares upon exercise of options 1 4 0 0 Proceeds from debt 2,644 11,064 836 118 Repayment of debt (2,186) (3,136) (4,023) (568) Dividend paid (658) - (677) (96) Other 5 (2) (29) (4) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (194) 7,930 (3,893) (550) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2) 4 (50) (7) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (427) 9,548 (10,524) (1,486) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 4,884 4,451 13,999 1,977 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 4,457 13,999 3,475 491





Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues Share-based

Compensation % of Net

Revenues Non-GAAP

Result % of Net

Revenues RMB RMB RMB (in millions) Hotel operating costs 2,377 118.1% 10 0.5% 2,367 117.6% Other operating costs 8 0.4% - 0.0% 8 0.4% Selling and marketing expenses 146 7.3% 1 0.0% 145 7.3% General and administrative expenses 316 15.7% 18 0.9% 298 14.8% Pre-opening expenses 111 5.5% - 0.0% 111 5.5% Total operating costs and expenses 2,958 147.0% 29 1.4% 2,929 145.6% Income (Loss) from operations (857) -42.6% 29 1.4% (828) -41.2% Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues Share-based

Compensation % of Net

Revenues Non-GAAP

Result % of Net

Revenues US$ US$ US$ (in millions) Hotel operating costs 336 118.1% 1 0.5% 335 117.6% Other operating costs 1 0.4% - 0.0% 1 0.4% Selling and marketing expenses 21 7.3% 0 0.0% 21 7.3% General and administrative expenses 45 15.7% 3 0.9% 42 14.8% Pre-opening expenses 16 5.5% - 0.0% 16 5.5% Total operating costs and expenses 419 147.0% 4 1.4% 415 145.6% Income (Loss) from operations (122) -42.6% 4 1.4% (118) -41.2% Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues Share-based

Compensation % of Net

Revenues Non-GAAP

Result % of Net

Revenues RMB RMB RMB (in millions) Hotel operating costs 1,879 64.6% 7 0.2% 1,872 64.4% Other operating costs 21 0.7% - 0.0% 21 0.7% Selling and marketing expenses 134 4.6% 1 0.0% 133 4.6% General and administrative expenses 330 11.3% 14 0.5% 316 10.8% Pre-opening expenses 149 5.1% - 0.0% 149 5.1% Total operating costs and expenses 2,513 86.3% 22 0.7% 2,491 85.6% Income from operations 486 16.7% 22 0.7% 508 17.4% Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

GAAP Result % of Net

Revenues Share-based

Compensation % of Net

Revenues Non-GAAP

Result % of Net

Revenues RMB RMB RMB (in millions) Hotel operating costs 1,735 72.7% 8 0.3% 1,727 72.4% Other operating costs 7 0.3% - 0.0% 7 0.3% Selling and marketing expenses 77 3.2% 1 0.0% 76 3.2% General and administrative expenses 206 8.6% 17 0.7% 189 7.9% Pre-opening expenses 104 4.4% - 0.0% 104 4.4% Total operating costs and expenses 2,129 89.2% 26 1.0% 2,103 88.2% Income from operations 264 11.1% 26 1.0% 290 12.1%





Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Quarter Ended

March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020

RMB RMB RMB US$ (in millions, except shares, per share and per ADS data) Net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (GAAP) 106 619 (2,135) (301) Share-based compensation expenses 26 22 29 4 Unrealized (gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities 90 (230) 1,003 142 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited

(non-GAAP) 222 411 (1,103) (155) Adjusted earnings (losses) per share/ADS (non-GAAP) Basic 0.79 1.44 (3.85) (0.54) Diluted 0.76 1.38 (3.85) (0.54) Weighted average number of shares used in computation Basic 283,251,520 285,256,343 286,013,704 286,013,704 Diluted 293,449,989 304,319,151 286,013,704 286,013,704 Quarter Ended

March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020

RMB RMB RMB US$ (in millions, except per share and per ADS data) Net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (GAAP) 106 619 (2,135) (301) Interest income (33) (39) (29) (4) Interest expense 77 83 137 19 Income tax expense (benefit) 31 133 (30) (4) Depreciation and amortization 231 266 321 45 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 412 1,062 (1,736) (245) Share-based compensation 26 22 29 4 Unrealized (gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities 90 (230) 1,003 142 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 528 854 (704) (99)

Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu

Number of hotels

Number of rooms Opened

in Q1 2020 Closed (1)

in Q1 2020 Net added

in Q1 2020 As of

March 31, 2020 As of

March 31, 2020 Leased and owned hotels 10 (9) 1 689 88,355 Manachised and franchised hotels 286 (67) 219 5,149 464,007 Total 296 (76) 220 5,838 552,362 (1) The reasons for hotel closures mainly include non-compliance to brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q1 2020, we had 14 hotels closed for brand upgrade and business model change purposes





As of March 31, 2020 Number of hotels Unopened hotels in pipeline Economy hotels 3,992 1,128 Leased and owned hotels 460 6 Manachised and franchised hotels 3,532 1,122 Midscale and upscale hotels 1,846 1,206 Leased and owned hotels 229 29 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,617 1,177 Total 5,838 2,334





All hotels (excluding hotels under requisition) For the quarter ended March 31, December 31, March 31, yoy 2019 2019 2020 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 258 277 211 -18.4% Manachised and franchised hotels 211 223 184 -12.8% Blended 221 232 189 -14.6% Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 83.6% 84.7% 40.3% -43.3p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 79.8% 81.6% 39.4% -40.4p.p. Blended 80.6% 82.2% 39.6% -41.0p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 216 235 85 -60.6% Manachised and franchised hotels 169 182 73 -56.9% Blended 178 191 75 -58.1%





Operational hotels (excluding ①hotels under requisition, ②hotels temporarily closed) For the quarter ended March 31, December 31, March 31, yoy 2019 2019 2020 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 258 277 211 -18.4% Manachised and franchised hotels 211 223 184 -12.8% Blended 221 232 189 -14.6% Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 83.6% 84.7% 43.8% -39.8p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 79.8% 81.6% 47.4% -32.5p.p. Blended 80.6% 82.2% 46.7% -33.9p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 216 235 92 -57.2% Manachised and franchised hotels 169 182 87 -48.3% Blended 178 191 88 -50.5%





Same-hotel operational data by class Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months (excluding hotels under requisition) Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

For the quarter ended yoy

For the quarter ended

yoy

For the quarter ended

yoy March 31, March 31, change March 31, change March 31, change 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 (p.p.) Economy hotels 2,421 2,421 155 76 -50.6 % 179 150 -16.2 % 86.3 % 50.9 % -35.4 Leased and owned hotels 411 411 173 78 -55.2 % 197 160 -18.8 % 87.8 % 48.5 % -39.3 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,010 2,010 150 76 -49.2 % 174 147 -15.4 % 85.9 % 51.6 % -34.3 Midscale and upscale hotels 850 850 247 108 -56.2 % 320 259 -18.9 % 77.3 % 41.7 % -35.5 Leased and owned hotels 173 173 299 112 -62.7 % 378 291 -23.1 % 79.1 % 38.3 % -40.8 Manachised and franchised hotels 677 677 229 107 -53.4 % 299 248 -17.0 % 76.6 % 43.0 % -33.6 Total 3,271 3,271 184 87 -52.8 % 220 180 -17.9 % 83.5 % 48.0 % -35.5

Operating Results: Legacy-DH

Number of hotels Number of

rooms Unopened hotels

in pipeline Opened Closed Net added As of As of As of in Q1 2020 in Q1 2020 in Q1 2020 March 31,

2020 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Leased hotels 3 (2 ) 1 67 12,327 28 Manachised and franchised hotels 2 (7 ) (5 ) 48 10,799 13 Total 5 (9 ) (4 ) 115 23,126 41













For the quarter ended March 31, December 31, March 31, yoy 2019 2019 2020 change Average daily room rate (in EUR) Leased hotels 104 105 97 -6.9% Manachised and franchised hotels 83 88 80 -4.4% Blended 95 97 89 -5.9% Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased hotels 64.8% 72.8% 52.6% -12.2p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 58.6% 65.0% 50.4% -8.2p.p. Blended 61.9% 69.1% 51.7% -10.3p.p. RevPAR (in EUR) Leased hotels 67 76 51 -24.4% Manachised and franchised hotels 49 57 40 -17.7% Blended 59 67 46 -21.6%

DH hotels by region

Number of hotels As of March 31, 2020 All Leased Manachised and franchised Europe 93 67 26 -Germany 70 51 19 North Africa 17 0 17 Asia 5 0 5 Total 115 67 48

Hotel Portfolio by Brand

Huazhu has realigned our brands for accelerated quality growth. During 2020: (1) we have reclassified our Ibis hotels as economy hotels; (2) we have consolidated HanTing Premium to HanTing; and (3) we have consolidated Grand Madison to Madison.

As of March 31, 2020 Hotels Rooms Unopened hotels in operation in pipeline Economy hotels 4,004 336,004 1,138 HanTing Hotel 2,630 245,171 503 Hi Inn 464 26,956 130 Elan Hotel 713 42,375 424 Ibis Hotel 185 20,254 71 Zleep Hotel 12 1,248 10 Midscale and upscale hotels 1,949 239,484 1,237 Ibis Styles Hotel 59 7,120 33 Starway Hotel 367 31,616 281 JI Hotel 885 111,205 469 Orange Hotel 255 29,199 164 Crystal Orange Hotel 95 12,760 63 Manxin Hotel 52 4,702 35 Madison Hotel 15 1,933 28 Mercure Hotel 71 12,733 81 Novotel Hotel 9 2,818 13 Joya Hotel 8 1,407 4 Blossom House 24 832 25 Grand Mercure Hotel 6 1,281 10 Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts 50 11,909 8 Intercity Hotel 42 7,537 19 Maxx by Steigenberger 5 777 1 Jaz in the City 2 424 2 Other partner hotels 4 1,231 1 Total 5,953 575,488 2,375

