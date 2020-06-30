New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Immunosuppressants API Market By Method, By Application, By Type, By Product, By APIs, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916738/?utm_source=GNW



Global immunosuppressants API market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period predominantly on account of continuous technological advancements in tissue engineering.Moreover, surging incidence of autoimmune disorders such as multiple sclerosis, alopecia areata and arthritis is positively impacting the growth of market.



Also, increase in organ transplants such as liver & kidney transplants worldwide are further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years. However, certain factors that can act as major impediments to the growth of global immunosuppressants API market in the forthcoming years include high costs associated with API and lack of availability of organ donors.



The global immunosuppressants API market is segmented based on method, application, type, product, APIs, end user, and region.Based on product, the market can be categorized into tablets, capsules, liquids and injections; out of which, the tablet segment dominated the market and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well, majorly on account of their longer shelf life coupled with cost-effective manufacturing process.



Additionally, they can accommodate a higher dose of active ingredient as compared to capsules, which is further expected to boost the segmental growth over the coming years.In terms of application, the market is fragmented into autoimmune disease and organ transplant.



The autoimmune disease segment held the largest market share until 2019 and is forecast to register higher growth during the forecast period, which is attributable to growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases across the globe.Based on end user, the market is categorized into biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, CMOs, CROs, CDMOs, and Others.



Among them, the biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment is projected to dominate the market over the next five years, on account of rising investments for research and developmental activities.



Major players operating in the global immunosuppressants API market include Biocon Ltd., NATCO Pharma Limited, Triveni Interchem Private Limited, Concord Biotech Ltd., RPG Life Sciences Limited, Jiangsu Jiuyang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co. Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. among others. Leading market players are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnership, and agreements to increase customer base and expand geographic reach.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global immunosuppressants API market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global immunosuppressants API market from 2019 to 2025.

• To classify and forecast global immunosuppressants API market based on method, application, type, product, APIs, end user, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global immunosuppressants API market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global immunosuppressants API market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global immunosuppressants API market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global immunosuppressants API market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global immunosuppressants API market.

• to identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global immunosuppressants API market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies and presence of all major players operating across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global immunosuppressants API market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Immunosuppressants API companies

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to immunosuppressants API

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, suppliers and partners, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global immunosuppressants API market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• By Method:

o Synthetic Chemistry

o Peptide chemistry

o Fermentation

o Chromatographic purification

• By Application:

o Autoimmune Disease

o Organ Transplant

• By Type:

o Corticosteroids

o Janus kinase inhibitor

o Calcineurin inhibitors

o mTOR inhibitor

o IMDH inhibitor

o Biologics

o Monoclonal antibodies

• By Product:

o Tablets

o Capsules

o Liquids

o Injections

• By APIs:

o Tacrolimus

o Sirolimus

o Everolimus

o Mycophenolate Mofetil

o Mycophenolate Sodium

• By End User:

o Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies

o CMOs

o CROs

o CDMOs

o Others

• By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global immunosuppressants API market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916738/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001