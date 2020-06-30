Regulated Information

Results of the annual and extraordinary general shareholders' meetings held on 30 June 2020

30 June 2019 at 23.30 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the "Company") held its annual general shareholders' meeting ("AGM") as well as an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting ("EGM") in Antwerp today.

The AGM did not have an attendance quorum requirement for the items on the agenda. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the AGM.

With respect to the EGM, the shareholders rejected the name change of the Company to NYR Holding and approved all of the other items on the agenda.

About Nyrstar

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be

