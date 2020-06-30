New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glycobiology Market By Type of Enzyme," - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916736/?utm_source=GNW



Global glycobiology market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The global glycobiology market is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetics, renal diseases, among others, which has increased the demand for personalized medicines.



This in turn has increased the drug discovery process around the globe, which is anticipated to positively impact growth of market during the forecast period. Also, increasing grants by different governments especially in the developing nations for R&D activities is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.



The global glycobiology market is segmented based on type of enzyme, type of kit, application, end user, company and region.Based on type of enzyme, the market can be categorized into glycosidases & neuramidases, glycosyltransferases & sialytransferases, carbohydrate kinases, carbohydrate sulfotransferases, protein sulfotransferases and others.



The glycosidases & neuramidases segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to their pivotal role in metabolism, antibacterial defense & pathogenesis, glycosidase probe design for ABPP represents an important task in chemical proteomic & glycomic research.



Regionally, the glycobiology market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period in the overall glycobiology market owing to the presence of many research laboratories and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region.



Major players operating in the global glycobiology market include Merck & Co., Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, New England Biolabs, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Waters Corporation, Asparia Glycomics S.L., Bruker Corporation, RayBiotech, Inc., Z Biotech, LLC., Chemily Glycoscience, Dextra Laboratories Ltd., Lectenz Bio, Ludger Ltd, R&D Systems, Inc., Bio-Techne, Danaher Corporation, S-BIO (subsidiary of Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Japan), ProZyme and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. For instance, in 2018, Shimadzu Corp. collaborated with premier Biosoft, a global company in the field of bioinformatics solutions, with an aim to introduce its LCMS-9030 Quadrupole Time of Flight (Q-TOF) mass spectrometry system for advance glycomics and lipidomics data research analysis.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers of enzymes, kits & instruments used in glycobiology technique across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers of enzymes, kits & instruments used in glycobiology techniques which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers of enzymes, kits & instruments used in glycobiology techniques, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global glycobiology market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Report Scope:



In this report, global glycobiology market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Glycobiology Market, By Type of Enzyme:

o Glycosidases & Neuramidases

o Glycosyltransferases & Sialytransferases

o Carbohydrate Kinases

o Carbohydrate Sulfotransferases

o Protein Sulfotransferases

o Others

• Global Glycobiology Market, By Type of Kit:

o Glycan Releasing Kit

o Glycan Labelling Kit

o Glycan Purification Kit

o Others

• Global Glycobiology Market, By Application:

o Drug Discovery

o Disease Diagnostics

o Virology

o Cell Biology

o Oncology

o Others

• Global Glycobiology Market, By End User:

o Research Institutes

o Diagnostic Centers

o Hospitals

o Clinical Laboratories

o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

o Others

• Global Glycobiology Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global glycobiology market.



