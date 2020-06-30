New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Embolotherapy Market By Indication, By Product, By Type, By End-User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916735/?utm_source=GNW



Global embolotherapy market is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors like rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing patient pool and surging healthcare spending. Additionally, rapid technological advancements in embolotherapy devices is also anticipated to boost the market growth until 2025.



Embolotherapy is a type of endovascular treatment used for controlling bleeding and reduce tumor by restricting or blocking abnormal blood cells.To achieve blocking, embolotherapy uses minimally invasive methods and other embolic agents like gel foam, coils, balloons and angiographic catheters to achieve positive results.



Additionally, adoption of embolic procedures for the management of various diseases is increasing rapidly as most of the patients who are diagnosed at intermediate stage and advanced stage, do not respond to curative therapies.



The global embolotherapy market faces some restraints which include risks and challenges associated with embolization and dearth of skilled radiologists. Also, unfavorable regulatory scenario might also pose challenge to the growth of embolotherapy market.



The global embolotherapy market is segmented based on indication, product, type, end-user and region.Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.



In 2019, hospitals category accounted for the largest market share in the global embolotherapy market. The reason behind this can be attributed to growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures promoted by the hospitals.

Major players operating in the global embolotherapy market include Abbott Laboratories , ABK Biomedical Inc, Acandis GmbH, AngioDynamics Inc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Guerbet, Imbiotechnologies Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Kaneka Corporation, Medtronic, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Penumbra, Inc., Simbionix USA Corporation, Sirtex Medical Limited, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation and others. The companies are engaging in research and development of new products to increase their market share. Also, other growth strategies like partnerships, and strategic acquisitions are helping companies to boost their presence in the global embolotherapy market.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global embolotherapy market.

• To classify and forecast global embolotherapy market based on indication, product, type, end-user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global embolotherapy market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global embolotherapy market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global embolotherapy market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global embolotherapy market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of hospitals/clinics across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the hospitals/clinics and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global embolotherapy market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Embolotherapy hospitals/clinics, research organizations and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to embolotherapy

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as hospitals/clinics, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global embolotherapy market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Indication:

o Cancer

o Gastrointestinal Disorders

o Neurological Diseases

o Peripheral Vascular Disease

o Urological & Nephrological Disorders

• Market, By Product:

o Embolic Agents

- Embolic Coils

- Embolic Plug Systems

- Liquid Embolic Agents

- Microspheres

- Detachable Balloons

o Support Devices

- Microcatheters

- Guidewires

• Market, By Type:

o Chemoembolization

o Radioembolization

o Arterial Embolization

o Combination

• Market, By End-User:

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Singapore

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global embolotherapy market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





