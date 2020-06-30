New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrosurgery Devices Market By Product, By Application, By End-user, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916734/?utm_source=GNW



Global electrosurgery devices market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.Growing trend of plastic surgeries, initiated by the celebrities to look younger has influenced a large part of the population in the world.



Additionally, increasing skin diseases also find their solution in plastic surgeries, thereby fueling the market growth across the globe.Moreover, electrosurgical devices require less time for recovery of patient and induces less risk, which is a key factor contributing to the growth of the market.



However, factors such as high cost and hectic installation of the electrosurgery devices in hospitals and clinics might act as impediments to the growth of the market.



The global electrosurgery devices market is segmented based on product, application, end-user, company and region.Based on product, the global electrosurgery devices market is further segmented into electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical instruments and electrosurgical accessories.



The electrosurgical instruments segment held the largest market share in 2019 due to growing demand for disposable and reusable electrosurgical instruments. The application segment is divided into orthopedics, oncology, cardiovascular, general, cosmetic, neurology and others, out of which orthopedics segment is expected to witness fastest growth as electrosurgical devices are mostly used in orthopedics sector.

Based on regional analysis, in 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share by virtue of the increasing geriatric population and the presence of various multinational companies in the region. Additionally, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure is also responsible for the enormous share of the region.



Major players in global electrosurgery devices market include Johnson & Johnson, Conmed, Stryker, Bovie Medical, Medtronic, Olympus, B.Braun, AngioDynamics, Utah Medical Products, Inc, Cooper Surgical, Elektromedizin GmbH, Smith & Nephew, KLS Martin, Boston Scientific, Applied Medical, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co.



KG, Kirwan Surgical Products LLC, Heal Force Bio-Meditech Holdings Limited, Maxerendoscopy, Parkell LLC, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global electrosurgery devices market.

• To classify and forecast global electrosurgery devices market based on product, application, end-user, company and region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global electrosurgery devices market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global electrosurgery devices market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global electrosurgery devices market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global electrosurgery devices market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global electrosurgery devices market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Electrosurgery devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and laboratories

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to electrosurgery devices

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global electrosurgery devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product:

o Electrosurgical Generators

- Radiofrequency

- Ultrasonic

- Argon Plasma

- Cryoablation

- Microwave

- Combination

- Smoke Evacuators

o Electrosurgical Instruments

- Electrosurgical Electrodes

• Monopolar

• Bipolar

- Pencils

• Monopolar

• Bipolar

- Forceps

- Cryoprobes

- Nano knifes

- Others

o Accessories

• Market, By Application:

o Orthopedics

o Oncology

o Cardiovascular

o General

o Cosmetic

o Neurology

o Others

• Market, By End-User:

o Hospitals

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Singapore

- Australia

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle east & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global electrosurgery devices market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916734/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001