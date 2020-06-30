New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Consumer Healthcare Market By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916733/?utm_source=GNW



Global consumer healthcare market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The global consumer healthcare market is driven by the increasing geriatric population and their susceptibility towards diseases.



Additionally, increasing awareness among the population pertaining to lifestyle diseases is further expected to propel the market over the next few years.Furthermore, growing popularity of preventive medicine is expected to spur the growth of market.



Also, new product launches by the major players in the view of customer needs & demands is further expected to foster the growth of market through 2025.



The global consumer healthcare market is segmented based on product, distribution channel, company and region.Based on product, the market can be fragmented into over-the-counter drugs (OTC), vitamins and dietary supplements, herbal/traditional products, sports nutrition and others.



The vitamins and dietary supplements are expected to register significant growth in the market owing to the growing popularity of these products among the population. Also, growing deficiencies of several vitamins especially in the women population is expected to drive the growth of this segment through 2025.



Regionally, the consumer healthcare market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period in the overall consumer healthcare market owing to the growing awareness about consumer healthcare products among the population in the region.



Major players operating in the global consumer healthcare market include GSK Consumer Healthcare, Bayer Corp, McNeil Consumer Healthcare, Procter & Gamble Co, CVS Health Corp, Nature’s Bounty Co, Pharmavite Corp, Living Essentials, Clif Bar & Co, Reckitt Benckiser Inc, Optimum Nutrition Inc, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Products Inc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd, Abbott Nutrition Inc, Cytosport Inc, BASF SE, Danone, American Health, Amway, Arena Pharmaceuticals and others.The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global consumer healthcare market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global consumer healthcare market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global consumer healthcare market based on product, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global consumer healthcare market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global consumer healthcare market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global consumer healthcare market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global consumer healthcare market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global consumer healthcare market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of consumer healthcare products manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the consumer healthcare products manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the consumer healthcare products manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global consumer healthcare market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Consumer healthcare products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to consumer healthcare

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as consumer healthcare products manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global consumer healthcare market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Consumer Healthcare Market, By Product:

o Over-the-Counter Drugs (OTC)

o Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

o Herbal/Traditional Products

o Sports Nutrition

o Others

• Global Consumer Healthcare Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Modern Grocery Retail

o Traditional Grocery Retail

o Non-Grocery/Mixed Retailers

o Non-store-based Retail

o Online

o Others

• Global Consumer Healthcare Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

- Iran

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global consumer healthcare market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





