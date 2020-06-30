MONTREAL, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX.V: GER) (or "the Company") announces that with regard to its filing deferral of its Q1-2020 financial statements from May 30 to July 14th, as mentioned in the May 29th press release Update, these will be filed on time. The Company also reports that no material change has occurred within the time frame as stated herein.



The Company has also deposited its year-end financial statements on June 15th, with no material change to report since last Update.

By doing so, considering the situation, the Company has made best use of the COVID-19 regulatory decree.

