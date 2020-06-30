VALCOURT, Quebec, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP (TSX: DOO; NASDAQ: DOOO) and its lineup of Can-Am Off-Road vehicles have been on a roll recently, leading the performance off-road world. But never one to take success for granted on and off the track, Can-Am is about to push the boundaries even further with the introduction of Smart-Shox technology, available on the highly anticipated Can-Am Maverick X3 X rs Turbo RR for 2021.
Smart-Shox technology is an industry-first, fully self-adjustable suspension technology for superior performance, control and comfort. It is the only suspension in the industry that controls both compression and rebound for enhanced precision, delivering superior ride and handling, no matter the terrain or conditions. Even better? Shock adjustments are a thing of the past – now drivers can dominate at the touch of a button.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re a pro or a weekend warrior, this technology will make your rides better,” says Casey Currie, winner of the 2020 Dakar Rally in a Can-Am Maverick X3. “Smart-Shox is one of those game-changing innovations that brings a smile to my face knowing I’ll have a competitive advantage over anything else out there. With Smart-Shox, the Maverick X3 sticks to the ground in a way I’ve never experienced, and I can’t wait to get out and race.”
There are three major benefits to Smart-Shox semi-active suspension technology:
Available in store this fall, these elements are what make the 2021 Can-Am Maverick X3 X rs Turbo RR the pinnacle of performance in the Can-Am Maverick lineup, which offers something for everyone. From two-seaters to four-seaters, and the entry-level RS to the new high-end X rs with Smart-Shox, the entire lineup is purpose-built for high performance.
For more technical details and product specs, as well as information about the complete MY21 lineup of Can-Am Off-Road vehicles, visit https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/.
About BRP
We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats, built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience.
With annual sales of CA$6.1 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of approximately 12,600 driven, resourceful people.
Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Telwater and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
