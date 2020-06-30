New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cholesterol Testing Market By Indication, By Product, By End-Product, By Test, By Age, By End-User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916732/?utm_source=GNW



Global cholesterol testing market is expected to grow at brisk rate during the forecast period owing reasons like surge in risk of cardiovascular diseases & obesity, surge in aging population and rising awareness and adoption of preventive healthcare.Additionally, increase in healthcare expenditure by various governments around the world is also driving the cholesterol testing market.



Furthermore, rapid technological advancements in cholesterol testing and growing focus on developing new products are the key factors contributing to the constant growth of technological advancements in cholesterol testing market globally.



A complete cholesterol test is also called a lipid panel or lipid profile.The test can be used to measure the amount of “good” and “bad” cholesterol and triglycerides, a type of fat, in a person’s blood.



Too much LDL cholesterol in blood may put the person at risk for heart disease and other serious conditions.High LDL levels can cause the build-up of plaque, a fatty substance that narrows the arteries and blocks blood from flowing normally.



Additionally, growing health concerns among the population is creating huge demand for cholesterol testing. Moreover, government is also trying to improve the quality of testing and thus, the cholesterol testing market is anticipated to hold a huge growth potential for the market players in the coming years.



The global cholesterol testing market is segmented based indication, product, end product, test, age, end-user and region.Based on end-user, the market is segment between hospitals & clinics, homecare and others.



In 2019, hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share owing to increasing number of patients performed in hospitals and rising number of hospitals and clinics around the world with advanced laboratory infrastructure.

Major players operating in the global cholesterol testing market include Abaxis, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Akers Biosciences, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Reference Laboratories, Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation, Cell Biolabs, Inc, Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Prima Lab SA, PTS Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories, Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC, Siemens Healthineers, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Spectra Laboratories, SpectraCell Laboratories, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Unilabs and others. The market players are focusing on various strategic initiatives like regional expansion, new product development and strategic collaborations and partnerships.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global cholesterol testing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global cholesterol testing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Indication:

o Atherosclerosis

o Diabetes

o Obesity

o Others

• Market, By Product:

o Test Strips

o Test Kits

o Without meter

o With meter

o Mail-in

• Market, By End-Product:

o Total cholesterol

o High-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol

o Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol

o Triglycerides

• Market, By Test:

o Lipid Panel Test/Complete Lipid Profile

o Apolipoprotein B Test

o Apolipoprotein A-1 Test

o Apoe Genotyping Test

o Apolipoprotein CII

o Others

• Market, By Age:

o Before Puberty

o Puberty

o Adulthood

• Market, By End-User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Homecare

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Singapore

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape

:

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global cholesterol testing market.



