New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blockchain In Genomics Market By Type, By Application, By Models, By Targets, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916730/?utm_source=GNW



Global blockchain in genomics market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.Blockchain in genomics stores, manages and processes the transaction of genomic data between genomic data providers and its customers.



Additionally, major factor driving the market is utility and demand to secure such transactions comprising of unique genomic data. However, the market is expected to be restrained due to the lack of understanding of utility of blockchain in genomics and high maintenance costs.



The market for global blockchain in genomics is segmented based on type, application, models, targets, end user and region.The end user segment is bifurcated into pharmaceutical companies and research institutes.



Among these, pharmaceutical companies held the dominant market share in 2019 and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years as well. Additionally, pharma companies are mainly the ones carrying out the transaction of genomic data contributing to its leading position in the market.



In terms of regional analysis, North America held the dominant share in the market because of its rich economy and the presence of numerous research companies in the region. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth until 2025 as developing economies like India and China are now adopting blockchain in genomics.



Leading players in the global blockchain in genomics market include DNAtix, Shivom, Zenome, Luna DNA, EncrypGen, Nebula Genomics, GSK, Pfizer, Genobank.io, Merck, Genomes.io, WuXi Nextcode Genomics, Murrieta Genomics, Gene Blockchain, Longenesis, SimplyVital Health, Neogen, Ripe Technology, etc. The inter-company competition keeps on increasing parallelly with the market which in turn leads to innovations in technology, thus increasing customer satisfaction on a global level.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global blockchain in genomics market.

• To classify and forecast global blockchain in genomics market based on type, application, models, targets, end user, region and company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global blockchain in genomics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global blockchain in genomics market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global blockchain in genomics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global blockchain in genomics market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global blockchain in genomics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Blockchain in genomics service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to blockchain in genomics

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, vendors, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global blockchain in genomics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Public

o Federated

o Private

• Market, By Application:

o Clinical Trials

o IP Management

o Drug Discovery

o Data storage and security

o Others

• Market, By Models:

o Token-economy

o Service

o Development Platforms

o Blockchain based software products

• Market, By Target:

o B2B

o B2C

o C2C

• Market, By End User:

o Pharmaceutical companies

o Research institutes

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Singapore

- Australia

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global blockchain in genomics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916730/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001