RAMSEY, N.J., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TravMark, a specialty insurance broker with a proven 20-year track record of protecting travel and program experiences, today announced the availability of Ambassador Travel Insurance. This comprehensive travel insurance offering provides “cancel for any reason” coverage when conditions are met.



"The value travel insurance can afford consumers goes far beyond financial savings in today’s environment and I’m excited to offer this robust policy," said Mark Ceslowitz, owner of TravMark. "COVID-19-related concerns are continuing to impact travel plans and having insurance that allows individuals to cancel for any reason can help alleviate stress around booking a trip.”



Ambassador Travel Insurance and Assistance plans include comprehensive coverage for trip cancellation, trip interruption, trip delay, medical expenses and more. Coverage is available for residents of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



TravMark also offers additional cancellation insurance products for a variety of activities, including: summer camps, sports programs, and educational programs. Designed to protect interests with pre-paid costs, TravMark's A+ Program Protection plan specifically covers "program cancellation" and "program arrangements."



For decades, Travmark’s A+ Program Protection plan has insured summer camp families. It is important to note that A+ Program Protection does not have a pandemic exclusion. “If parents are worried about sending their kids to camp because of ‘what ifs’ tied to the current pandemic, there is still a short window for them to purchase insurance,” said Ceslowitz. “With an A+ Program Protection insurance policy, families can send their children to camp without the worry of losing their pre-paid tuition in the event a child is sick or injured.”

